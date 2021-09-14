RentPath Offers Free Renter Communication Technology To Multifamily Communities Impacted By Ida

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

RentPath Offers Free Renter Communication Technology To Multifamily Communities Impacted By Ida

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

RentPath, a Redfin company, is making technology available for free to assist those impacted and displaced by Ida.

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2021

ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) - As much of the country continues to take stock of the damage inflicted by Hurricane Ida, RentPath (rentpath.com), a leader in the apartment and home rental industry and the company behind Rent.com and ApartmentGuide.com, is partnering with property owners to help those most in need.

rentpath_logo.jpg

In addition to rental listings, RentPath offers a suite of advanced software solutions to multifamily properties, enabling efficient communication with tenants. With many properties either damaged or uninhabitable in Ida's wake, RentPath is offering property managers in affected communities free access to Media Center PRO, its state-of-the-art automated resident communications platform, for the next 60 days. Access to Media Center PRO will enable property managers to easily stay in touch with renters around safety protocols and recovery efforts as repairs continue.

With free access to Media Center PRO, property managers can access one unified inbox for simplified two-way text and email messaging. This flexibility allows property managers to send real-time updates and alerts community-wide or directly to individual renters with ease. Examples of critical notifications include emergency office hours and availability, safety procedures, changes to maintenance protocols, and updates on repairs and remediation.

In addition to free communication tools, RentPath is highlighting immediately available apartments and rentals on its listing network to assist with quickly re-housing thousands of displaced renters. The multifamily digital marketing company moved quickly to launch alerts on its highly trafficked web properties (Rent.com, ApartmentGuide.com, Rentals.com) to highlight properties available for immediate move-in in affected communities and surrounding areas.

Proprietary Technology Available For Free

"Our heart goes out to those impacted by Hurricane Ida and particularly those who have been displaced," says RentPath CEO Jon Ziglar. "Leveraging technology to connect people with a place to live is at the heart of what we do every day at RentPath, and our platform is perfectly positioned to help at this critical moment. By enhancing the ability of property managers and renters to communicate, as well as making it easier for those in urgent need to find available housing, we hope to remove at least a small part of the enormous burden ahead for those impacted by Hurricane Ida."

About RentPath

RentPath is the only marketing and automation platform that engages prospective tenants through the entire renter journey, maximizing leads and occupancies with unparalleled ROI. Through its broad network of rental listing sites including Rent.com, ApartmentGuide.com and Rentals.com, RentPath connects property owners and managers with over 10 million high-intent, in-market renters per month. In addition, the RentPath platform powers a full suite of best-in-class digital marketing solutions across search advertising, social media, email marketing, web chat, resident communication, reputation management and more. RentPath's holistic solutions simplify the rental search experience for renters while driving occupancies and efficiencies for property managers and owners. RentPath is a Redfin Company.

CONTACT: Brian Carberry, 678-421-3580,

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY05125&sd=2021-09-14 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rentpath-offers-free-renter-communication-technology-to-multifamily-communities-impacted-by-ida-301376166.html

SOURCE RentPath

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY05125&Transmission_Id=202109140903PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY05125&DateId=20210914
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment