United States Lime & Minerals Inc (USLM) President & CEO Timothy W Byrne Sold $778,614 of Shares

President & CEO of United States Lime & Minerals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Timothy W Byrne (insider trades) sold 5,680 shares of USLM on 09/13/2021 at an average price of $137.08 a share. The total sale was $778,614.
For the complete insider trading history of USLM, click here.
