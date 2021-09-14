Logo
TransGlobal Assets Inc. (TMSH) Launches Its Revamped Website

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Pittsburgh, PA, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTC Pink: TMSH) is pleased to announce the launch of its revamped website, TransGlobalAssets.com, on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

The website will provide shareholders and interested parties with updated information on future developments including, but not limited to, our Hemp Ranch, located in South Haven, Michigan. The website will also provide company financial reports, archived press releases, and much more. Our other holdings, Vintage Scripts and ME Wellness will also have company updates on the new website.

In addition, our subsidiary, Monster Elixir Inc., will launch its website on the same day. An exciting array of products will be available for wholesale and retail purchase via MonsterElixir.com. Green Essence Beverages, our all-natural CBD elixir drink, will be for sale next month on the website, along with all our other organic products. All our products have a new look with a more modern design.

Monster Elixir is also pleased to inform our shareholders that renovations and upgrades of our manufacturing facility located in Pittsburgh, PA is currently underway. Once completed, we plan to manufacture and distribute products for our storefront locations and partner outlets.

Updates will be forthcoming

For further inquiries please contact:

Curtis Philpot
CEO

TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTC Pink: TMSH)

Contact: [email protected]

About TransGlobal Assets, Inc. (OTC Pink: TMSH)

In the ever-challenging social and economical climate for hemp, technology remains to be at the forefront as we discover new ways Hemp can help mankind. Our goal is to lead in the discoveries, set the standard and contribute to the conversation of Hemp. As we move into a newly understanding of how Hemp contributes to a more enhanced life, TMSH is forming a grassroots campaign from local Hemp Farmers to Wall Street, and everything in between. The healing properties of CBD are emerging in everyday household conversations, the Healthcare industry and even Global Markets. TMSH will meet this demand by promoting education, highlighting technology and investing in the future of Hemp. For more, visit transglobalassets.com

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and jut uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of TransGlobal Assets, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, TransGlobal Assets, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

