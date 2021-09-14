Wells Fargo Affirms Focus on Building Strong Risk and Control Foundation

Serving customers with the highest standards requires a strong risk and control foundation. That’s why meeting our own expectations for risk management and controls — as well as our regulators’ — remains Wells Fargo’s top priority. We are a different bank today than we were five years ago because we’ve made significant progress.

Specifically, since 2019, we have:

Split three business groups into five and created four new Enterprise Functions to enable greater oversight and transparency

Brought on board a significant number of new leaders. Ten of 17 Operating Committee members are new to Wells Fargo. We have new leaders across our businesses and functions. In Home Lending alone, more than 75% of the leadership team is new to Wells Fargo or to their roles since Kristy Fercho, the head of Home Lending, joined the company in August 2020

Created new teams designed to ensure better and more consistent customer focus, including a Sales Practices Oversight and Management Function, an Office of Consumer Practices, and a significantly strengthened Control Management organization and program

Launched an enterprise-wide Risk and Control Self-Assessment program to assess operational risks and controls and ultimately to design additional mitigating controls as appropriate

Implemented a new incentive plan for bank branches that is governed by stronger oversight and controls, and focused on customer relationships

Made significant progress in reducing the total number of customer remediations we have to complete and in accelerating remediation payments to our customers

In addition, Wells Fargo has achieved several important regulatory milestones over the past two years, which are indicative of our progress:

In September 2021, the CFPB consent order issued in September 2016 regarding improper retail sales practices terminated

In January 2021, the OCC terminated a 2015 Consent Order related to Wells Fargo’s Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering (BSA/AML) compliance program

In May 2020, the OCC upgraded Wells Fargo’s Community Reinvestment Act rating to “outstanding”

