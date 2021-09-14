Logo
Smith-Midland achieves STEP Platinum Status in ABC Safety Management Program

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID). Associated Builders and Contractors, Inc. (ABC) presented Smith-Midland Corporation with the prestigious Platinum Level of Achievement Safety Training and Evaluation Process (STEP) recognition for 2021. The STEP Program recognizes companies based on 25 key elements of a contractor's safety program including safety policies, employee commitment and training, management commitment, and budgeting. The recipients are determined using safety factor calculations that incorporate data from Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) reports and require companies to have extensive programs covering personnel training, on-the-job performance documentation and evaluations.

"We are proud to be recognized for achieving 2021 STEP Platinum Status byABC. This prestigious designation reflects our dedication to providing a safe work environment for our employees while mitigating risk for all Smith-Midland stakeholders." said Chief Executive Officer of Smith-Midland Corporation, Ashley Smith. "My thanks go out to the Smith-Midland team for their hard work and dedication in reaching this goal. Each day, we emphasize the importance of safety to ensure that 'Everyone Goes Home Safe.' I'd also like to acknowledge our Safety Committee for spearheading safety initiatives that continuously improve our safety practices," Smith concluded.

To earn the STEP Platinum designation, Smith-Midland met or exceeded 25 key qualification requirements including incidence rates 25 percent below the national Bureau of Labor Statistics average according to the Company's NAICS code, no OSHA citations regarding fatalities for the past three years, and an annual submission of OSHA Form 300A for verification.

STEP was established in 1989 by the ABC National Environment, Health & Safety Committee to assist ABC members in evaluating and improving corporate safety practices and to recognize outstanding safety training efforts. Each year, over 2,000 contractors of various sizes participate in the program with only a small percentage of those achieving STEP Platinum recognition.

About Smith-Midland
Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation and utilities industries. Management and the board own approximately 20 percent of SMID stock, aligning with shareholder values.

Media, Licensing and Sales Inquiries:
[email protected]
(540) 439-3266

Investor Relations:
Steven Hooser or Deidra Roy
Three Part Advisors, LLC
214-872-2710

SOURCE: Smith-Midland Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663739/Smith-Midland-achieves-STEP-Platinum-Status-in-ABC-Safety-Management-Program

img.ashx?id=663739

