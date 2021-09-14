Viewpoint Creative and the Door Launch Digital Content Series for Leary Firefighters Foundation's 9/11 Remembrance

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / PR powerhouse The Door and award-winning content production studio Viewpoint Creative, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), have once again joined forces with the Leary Firefighters' Foundation. This latest venture is to create and distribute content commemorating 9/11 and the 20 years since the attacks.

More than a tribute to the heroes who fell that day, the content recognizes "Legacy Firefighters," who continue to struggle with the fallout, and how the FDNY has improved systems and processes based on the events of 9/11.

The Door's team developed the 9/11 campaign rollout strategy for maximum impact.

"We are growing the community between fire departments and the public, driving awareness and support for the foundation. This digital marketing campaign continues our efforts to build an understanding about the remarkable jobs our first responders do," says Brittany Resnick, Executive Director of Social Media at The Door.

Viewpoint Creative developed and executed a robust series of short content for this initiative. These videos featured firefighters from FDNY and around the world, as well as Leary Firefighters Foundation Board members speaking about the importance of the organization's work. These are emotional stories about the lasting impact of 9/11, and the bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood that form between all generations of firefighters. It also includes a series of short graphic firefighter factoids.

David Shilale, Director of the series and Executive Producer for Viewpoint remarked, "First, let me say how privileged and honored we feel to be back working with firefighters, Denis and the Foundation. This content is all about engaging viewers and telling stories that have not been heard before. We want viewers to feel what a firefighter's job is all about and illustrate the dedication and sacrifice made by our first responders."

FDNY Battalion Chief and Secretary and LFF Board member, David Morkal, commented: "This content series celebrates firefighters across the country, and around the globe. It reminds people that our world is different since 9/11, and at the same time illustrates the dedication and comradery that exists amongst firefighters everywhere."

The video content will include LFF Board members Rachael Ray, Brian Williams, Mark Bezos and Denis Leary himself, as well as other LFF Board members, Foundation grantee recipients and firefighters from around the globe.

The series can be viewed on Leary Firefighters Foundation social channels.

Previous collaborations between LFF, The Door and Viewpoint Creative include the award-winning short documentary series, The Worcester 6: Heroes Remembered, a five-episode series honoring the six Worcester Firefighters lost during the 1999 Cold Storage Fire, which was accepted into over 19 film festivals and won Best Documentary Short in the Adirondack Film Festival, Finalist: The New York International Film Awards, Film Miami Fest / Best Shorts Worldwide and Toronto Shorts International Film Festival, Award of Excellence: The IndieFest Awards, Award of Excellence Special Mention: Documentary Short in The Impact DOC Awards, Semi-Finalist: Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival and Dumbo Film Festival.

The Leary Firefighters Foundation was established in 2000 by actor Denis Leary in response to a tragic fire in Worcester, Massachusetts that claimed the lives of Denis' cousin, a childhood friend, and four other firefighters. The Leary Firefighters Foundation's mission is to provide funding and resources for Fire Departments to obtain the best available equipment, technology and training. The Foundation is dedicated to helping maintain the highest level of public safety in the communities we serve.

About The Door

Founded in 2008, The Door is a creative relations agency constructed as "an idea house," with a focus on building important, viable brands through diverse initiatives. Headquartered in New York, with offices in Chicago and Los Angeles, The Door represents a wide range of clients-including food and beverage, personalities, hospitality brands, events, consumer products, technology offerings, and entertainment/media entities.

About Viewpoint Creative

Viewpoint Creative is an award-winning, full-service boutique creative and video production agency headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. The company specializes in developing and producing turn-key video content including commercial, promotion, brand & image, internal communications, content and product launches for its entertainment and direct-to-brand clients.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms were ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States, an unprecedented achievement. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphin's Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) division is dedicated to designing, producing, distributing and promoting NFTs for itself and its clients within the film, television, music, gaming, epicurean, and technology industries. The NFTs division is comprised of executives across all six of Dolphin's wholly-owned subsidiaries blending their collective expertise in creative services, digital design, production, marketing, sales and public relations. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com

