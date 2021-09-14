Grand Havana, Inc. Announces 103% Sequential Revenue Increase for Second Quarter of 2021

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Grand Havana, Inc. (OTC PINK:GHAV), is a specialty coffee company headquartered in Miami, Florida that owns the Grand Havana Cafes. The company offers a broad array of coffee products available in supermarkets, universities and online market places, today reported financial results for the second quarter 2021.

Q2 2021 Financial Highlights

The Company reported the following financial results for the second quarter 2021:

Second quarter 2021 product sales from our flagship Grand Havana Cafe™ consolidated sales increased more than 69% percent.

Second quarter 2021 total revenue increased more than 103% percent.

Gross profit margin increased to 69% for the second quarter of 2021, compared sequentially to 65% for the first quarter of 2021 and to 5.17% for the second quarter of 2021.

In addition to our revenue increase we are pleased to announce that we have completed all requirements for OTC Markets filings by submitting the 2021 Q2 financial statements, disclosures and legal opinion.

Robert Rico, CEO of Grand Havana, Inc. states, "Grand Havana is pleased to say that we are officially current with our filings. We will continue to focus on revenues and will be announcing shortly the third location of our newest Grand Havana Cafe."

About Grand Havana, Inc.

Grand Havana is a specialty coffee company headquartered in Miami, Florida offering a broad array of coffee products and services. Grand Havana's Optimum Blend is available nationwide and proudly served in our corporate owned cafes Grand Havana Cafe, Mobile Coffee Truck and other locations including universities, supermarkets, cafes, convenience stores, hotels, and online marketplaces. We also offer a b2b solution that provides our coffee product paired with high quality coffee machines, reliable delivery, and timely technical service. Grand Havana is the consumer's brand of choice for the best tasting Cuban Style Espresso.

Safe Harbor Statement: The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may, "will," "should," "plans," explores," expects," anticipates," continue," estimate," project," intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties include, but not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and marketing, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

For more information, visit www.Grandhavanacoffee.com, call 1.800.608.5441, or email [email protected] Find out more about the company at www.Facebook.com/grandhavanacoffee, twitter.com/grandhavanacoffee1, or www.instagram.com/grandhavanacoffee/

CONTACT:

Robert Rico

Tel. 305-283-9237

SOURCE: Grand Havana, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/663915/Grand-Havana-Inc-Announces-103-Sequential-Revenue-Increase-for-Second-Quarter-of-2021



