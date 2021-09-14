SensiML Joins IoT Innovators at Silicon Labs 'Works With 2021' Annual Conference

PR Newswire

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SensiML™ Corporation, a leading developer of AI tools for building intelligent Internet of Things (IoT) endpoints, is excited to announce that Silicon Labs has invited the company to be a featured hands-on workshop host, in addition to being a sponsor, for the upcoming Works With 2021 Internet of Things (IoT) conference September 14 - 15. The conference will feature training workshops and educational sessions covering smart home, smart city and industrial IoT (IIoT) products.

SensiML Workshop: Wednesday, September 15



Time: 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., PST



Topic: Add Predictive Maintenance in Smart Building Devices with TinyML

(Link to Session)



Abstract: In this hands-on session, SensiML, using Thunderboard Sense 2, will show what tinyML technology can do to differentiate smart IoT product and applications. You will be working with Practical real-world example datasets across smart building and industrial predictive maintenance applications.

Works With is an annual two-day event that brings together developers, engineers, thought leaders and Silicon Labs' ecosystem partners from Amazon, Google, Samsung and Z-Wave, to name a few – all with the intent of connecting devices, platforms and protocols in smart home, smart city and IIoT development. Attendees will also have the opportunity to attend "Ask the Experts" sessions where they will connect directly with design partners, alliances, and other community members from around the world.

To view the complete two-day schedule and register for the conference, visit https://workswith.silabs.com/.

About SensiML

SensiML, a subsidiary of QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK), offers cutting-edge software that enables ultra-low power IoT endpoints that implement AI to transform raw sensor data into meaningful insight at the device itself. The company's flagship solution, the SensiML Analytics Toolkit, provides an end-to-end development platform spanning data collection, labeling, algorithm and firmware auto generation, and testing. The SensiML Toolkit supports Arm® Cortex®-M class and higher microcontroller cores, Intel® x86 instruction set processors, and heterogeneous core QuickLogic SoCs and QuickAI platforms with FPGA optimizations. For more information, visit www.sensiml.com.

About Works With

Works With is your one connection to all things IoT. The annual conference gathers the biggest names in the industry, including IoT decision-makers and device developers, to share and receive practical training and educational sessions. Attendees leave with actionable insights to build, deploy, and interconnect the latest smart home, smart city and industrial IoT (IIoT) technologies to accelerate market launch. Works With 2021 is held virtually and free of charge. This year's agenda can be found here. For more information and to register for this year's event, visit workswith.silabs.com.



About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, unmatched ecosystem and robust support make us the ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies and improve lives. Silabs.com

