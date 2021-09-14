Logo
NRP Stone, Inc. Announces Board of Directors and Management Team

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / NRP Stone, Inc. (OTC PINK:NRPI) is pleased to announce the appointment of management following the acquisition of Uplift Aerospace, Inc. Three new members have been appointed to the Board of Directors following the planned resignation of the previous Directors. The new Directors have been appointed to Officers in the company and include Josh Hanes, Jeff Johnson, and Eric Willeitner.

Josh Hanes will lead the company as President of the Board and CEO. Mr. Hanes graduated with honors from the University of Utah in 2016 with a Bachelor of Science in Physics. While in the University's Atomic Force Microscopy Lab, his team successfully researched and implemented measures and practices to decrease thermal drift. His thesis for his honors program was a comparison of nuclear thermal propulsion versus traditional chemical rockets, developing trajectory analysis for low-orbit Earth to Mars missions. This paper was published in 2016.

Upon graduation, he was asked to write a trajectory model for an ion propulsion system for a NASA grant proposal and began his investigation of concrete, particularly for different environments and conditions on the Earth. This investigation resulted in applied knowledge from 2015 to 2020. Mr. Hanes owned and operated a multi-million-dollar equity fund for real estate projects in Texas. In 2019, he served as COO of Reef Life Foundation, successfully overseeing reef restoration projects in the Caribbean using an eco-friendly concrete formulation that would promote sea life while not degrading in saltwater and not damaging the environment. It was during this period that Mr. Hanes founded Uplift Aerospace as an entity that could provide the infrastructure for commerce in space.

Eric Willeitner will serve as the Secretary on the Board of Directors of NRP Stone and the Executive Director of Engineering of Uplift Aerospace. Mr. Willeitner received a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Utah State University in 2014. As part of RAM Corporation, he designed and developed components for the US Military, space programs, and commercial aerospace. He has served as a Fluid Control Design Engineer, Engineering Lead of Tooling and Test Systems, and most recently has been a senior member of design reviews of the Manufacturing Group. He designed and manufactured fluid controls for propulsion systems and flight controls.

As a member of the Uplift team, Willeitner's work with cross-disciplinary engineering teams provides a strong foundation for Uplift's technology development. He will oversee the design and implementation of the company's planned Constellation VaultTM, Suborbital Triptych, and Luna-creteTM projects.

Jeffrey Johnson will serve as Treasurer on the Board of Directors and Executive Director of Operations. Mr. Johnson graduated with honors from the University of Utah in 2020 with a Master of Public Administration, with an emphasis on governmental and organizational management. He has been involved with public service since his high school days, which formed his professional life. After graduation, he has served as a Contract Analyst for a governmental agency. He has been responsible for contract negotiation, budget tracking and funding review, and contractor performance oversight. His experience in both public and private sectors will benefit the company as it deals with NASA, government contractors, and private space companies.

Mr. Hanes observed, "Both will play an integral part in the ongoing success of Uplift. Negotiating contracts and project management, as well as design, manufacture, and testing of proposed prototype systems will require both of their expertise to prepare Uplift for rolling out its business plan. We feel fortunate to have Jeff and Eric working with us."

Uplift Aerospace's 10-year development plan enables both short-term and long-term profitability and places Uplift at the forefront of in-space commerce. Our objective is to combine existing and next-generation technologies to provide solutions for governmental space agencies, as well as private enterprise, with a focus on applicable technologies for NASA's Artemis Program. A priority of NASA's Artemis Program is to again put humankind on the Moon by 2025. Mr. Hanes stated, "Uplift's resolve is to pioneer the technology for a multiplanetary economy. To ensure the long-term success of commerce in space, Uplift is focusing on three pillars required for viable commerce in space: 1. Products, 2. In-space manufacturing and 3. Access to customers. Our current research and development resources are devoted to innovating lunar regolith processing for a reliable source and supply of off-planet building materials. We are encouraged as the space community hears and embraces our plans. With the addition of Mr. Johnson and Mr. Willeitner to the Uplift team, we are confident that we will be able to meet our aggressive benchmarks on target with NASA lunar launch dates."

ABOUT UPLIFT AEROSPACE

Uplift Aerospace is a subsidiary of NRP Stone, a publicly traded company on the OTC under the symbol NRPI. As an emerging leader in the rapidly transforming space industry, Uplift Aerospace is pioneering revolutionary systems to manufacture, trade, and deliver products for commerce in space. For more information, visit https://www.upliftaerospace.com/investors.

MEDIA CONTACT: [email protected]

US OTC Symbol: NRPI; CUSIP: 62940J200. For the latest updates, visit upliftaerospace.com and follow @upliftaerospace on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Disclosures and Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Expressions of future goals and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, economic and market factors, successful integration of acquisitions, the ability to secure additional sources of financing, the ability to reduce operating expenses and other factors. The actual results that the company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company, its management, or affiliates, undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

SOURCE: NRP Stone, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663946/NRP-Stone-Inc-Announces-Board-of-Directors-and-Management-Team

