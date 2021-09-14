Logo
XCMG Debuts Three Customized Products at MINExpo 2021 in Las Vegas

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 14, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (000425.SZ), world top three construction machinery manufacturer, is bringing three new customized products - XE950G excavator, XDA45U articulated dump truck and GR3505T5 grader - to MINExpo 2021, which is being held from September 13 to 15 in Las Vegas, United States.

1.jpg

XCMG will be at booth 27021 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. This is XCMG's first time exhibiting at MINExpo, the world's largest mining event that brings together all the latest cutting-edge equipment, innovations, services and technologies.

All three new XCMG products to be unveiled during MINExpo 2021 are customized specifically for the U.S. market and are well-adapted to work under different and highly challenging construction conditions.

The 95-ton XE950G excavator is an efficient and energy-saving model applicable to global markets, featuring an advanced control system and behavior monitoring system, especially highlighting the industry-leading dual-pump independent technology. It also excels in comfortable and smart operation and is applicable to extreme mining environments.

The 45-ton XDA45U articulated dump truck adopts mature power matching technology and delivers strong passing and reliable braking performances, is also equipped with precise hydraulic control and is all-terrain adaptive.

The GR3505T5 grader has strong traction output and features a high-pressure, high displacement and load-sensitive hydraulic system. The all-gear rear axle can prevent wear effectively and the hydraulic lock is error preventive. The model also provides an upgraded operation experience with speed-sensitive steering and an assisted steering system, comfortable electronic double joystick control system and fresh air circulation with standard cab pressurization.

XCMG was the earliest manufacturer in the Chinese construction machinery industry to enter the U.S. market, and has not only launched products that meet local certification and standards, but also established a comprehensive sales and service network capable of providing complete construction solutions for customers.

"XCMG has accumulated a wealth of experience in mining equipment and solutions and is committed to providing highly reliable, efficient and safe products for our customers, and our customization strategy has enabled XCMG to compete with the world's best manufacturers in the high-end market," said Xie Bin, CEO of XCMG North America Corp.

For more information, please visit www.xcmg.com, or XCMG pages on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

favicon.png?sn=CN06387&sd=2021-09-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xcmg-debuts-three-customized-products-at-minexpo-2021-in-las-vegas-301376437.html

SOURCE XCMG

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN06387&Transmission_Id=202109141146PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN06387&DateId=20210914
