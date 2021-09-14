Breezer Ventures Inc. Updates Shareholders on Progress

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Breezer Ventures Inc. (OTC PINK:BRZV) Announces Achievement of Pink Current Status with the OTC Markets solidifying Management's hard work over the past several weeks to prepare updated financials, disclosures, and corporate information.

With Breezer's strict new Corporate Governance measures in place, company management is committed to maintaining up to date financials and corporate filings that are made on time and will comply the OTC Markets Compliance and Disclosure Guidelines.

Freddy Figueroa, Breezer Ventures Inc. CEO stated: "We are pleased with the progress so far, and achieving current Pink status was an excellent milestone for us to build on. The next step is to continue our evaluation of certain targeted business opportunities and we expect to have further updates coming soon on these exciting prospects."

