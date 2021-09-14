Clarins Expands Bambuser Live Video Shopping Implementation Across Global Markets

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Clarins Expands Bambuser Live Video Shopping Implementation Across Global Markets

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Luxury beauty brand rolls-out shoppable broadcasts and one-to-one experiences globally following successful APAC proof-of-concept deal

PR Newswire

PARIS, Sept. 14, 2021

PARIS, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarins Group and Bambuser today announced that the prestige skin and cosmetics company has expanded its implementation of Live Video Shopping to its subsidiaries worldwide. Under terms of a new, long-term agreement, Clarins is now able to leverage Bambuser's 360-degree offering, which includes both the One-to-Many and One-to-One solutions, to engage shoppers, elevate customer service and drive sales in all of their markets.

Following a successful pilot program in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand during which Clarins saw conversion rates of up to 30 percent and engaged viewers for up to nearly 17 minutes, Clarins has established long-term agreements across 10 markets. To date, the company has rolled out the flagship One-to-Many solution in the U.S. and Canada. Additional implementation in Spain will follow.

In addition to leveraging Bambuser's interactive e-commerce solutions for shoppable livestreams broadcast to large audiences, Clarins will be leveraging Bambuser's One-to-One solution for individual interactions, enabling the brand to provide the level of personalized service for which it is known to shoppers regardless of their location.

Live Video Shopping is rapidly growing in popularity among luxury and beauty retailers who recognize the format's power as a strategic differentiator in today's competitive environment. With the combination of expert-led, shoppable livestreams and accompanying chat capabilities, Live Video Shopping is enabling innovators like Clarins to have more conversational relationships with shoppers, leading to deeper, more meaningful relationships and higher long-term customer value.

"Clarins is dedicated to constant innovation, and that dedication drives everything from the development of new formulations to the way we reach and interact with our customers. While the retail environment is particularly challenging at this time, it has always been in a constant state of evolution. We are proud to embrace Live Video Shopping, not as a temporary answer to a problem of today, but as a long-term solution that addresses the changing relationship between the digital and physical worlds," said Stéphanie Gaspar, Digital Customer Experience Manager at Clarins.

"We are proud to be the Live Video Shopping partner of choice for such a renowned global brand, and we see the expansion of our relationship as a powerful testament to our value to retailers and shoppers alike. We look forward to deepening our relationship and implementing our technology across additional geographies, enabling Clarins to help more people around the world to, as they say, 'live beautifully,'" said Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser.

###

Contact information
Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB | +46 8 400 160 00 | [email protected]

Certified Adviser
Erik Penser Bank AB | +46 8 463 83 00 | [email protected]

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/r/clarins-expands-bambuser-live-video-shopping-implementation-across-global-markets,c3414406

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO06408&sd=2021-09-14 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clarins-expands-bambuser-live-video-shopping-implementation-across-global-markets-301376455.html

SOURCE Bambuser

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO06408&Transmission_Id=202109141159PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO06408&DateId=20210914
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment