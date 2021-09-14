GainClients, Inc. Names Ed Laine as New Chief Executive Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

GainClients, Inc. Names Ed Laine as New Chief Executive Officer

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / GainClients, Inc. (OTC PINK:GCLT) ("GainClients" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has promoted Ed Laine to the position of Chief Executive Officer. The Company provides technology services to the real estate and title industries and Mr. Laine has been their EVP of Marketing for the last 2 years. Mr. Laine will be taking over the position from longtime CEO and founder, Ray Desmond. Mr. Desmond will remain on the Board of Directors and provide his leadership and guidance to the Company in this capacity.

Mr. Desmond commented on the promotion, "We are very excited with the future prospects of the Company, many of which Ed has created, and feel that he is the best person to lead the Company on into the future." Mr. Laine, as the head of Marketing, has been integral in bringing the company new clients and Bank connections. "We are doing some exciting things at GainClients and will have several more announcements in the coming weeks and months, and on into 2022", Mr. Laine stated.

Mr. Laine has been in the Real Estate Industry for decades and knows the challenges that many companies face when trying to build efficiencies into their organizations. GainClients provides solutions to solve these inefficiencies and thereby helps those companies scale their businesses. "Ed's background in Real Estate and Mortgage, as well as having previously led a public company, makes him the perfect candidate to lead GainClients", according to Mr. Desmond.

The Company's Mobile Earnest Money Deposit service provides the ability to take a picture of an earnest money check and deposit it into a bank account from a remote location, such as an office or home, without having to physically deliver the check to the receiver. Proven to be secure by the banking industry, mobile remote depositing offers better protection against fraud, lost checks, and saves time.

For the real estate agent, the service will eliminate the time spent picking up checks from their buyer clients and fees charged by title companies. For title companies, it will reduce the millions spent on manual courier services and overnight shipping costs along with expediting the escrow opening process. It's also a beneficial service from title companies to their REALTOR® partners that will strengthen existing relationships and forge new ones.

GainClients introduced the service earlier this year to several title companies in Indiana, Oregon and Washington state and has already collected revenue from contractual set-up fees, as well recurring revenues.

About GainClients, Inc.

GainClients products, the GCard, the Daily Opportunity Service and Remote Deposit Capture, consist of custom formatted data and marketing services created for the real estate industry including real estate
agents and brokers, lender brokerages, title/escrow and insurance companies and individual real estate, mortgage, and title and escrow professionals. Learn more at http://www.thegainclientsway.com/.

For More Information:

Ed Laine, at [email protected] or at +1.206.229.5515;
Head office: 6245 E Broadway Blvd., Suite 400, Tucson, AZ 85711

Cautionary Statements

This corporate update contains "forward-looking information" that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

SOURCE: GainClients, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663921/GainClients-Inc-Names-Ed-Laine-as-New-Chief-Executive-Officer

img.ashx?id=663921

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment