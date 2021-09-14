LiveXLive Will Exclusively Live Stream iHeartRadio ICONS With Billy Idol

PR Newswire

WHAT: iHeartMedia presents: "iHeartRadio ICONS: BILLY IDOL," an exclusive concert on Tuesday, September 21st at 7pm ET . Hosted by Jim Kerr, the event will feature an intimate live performance and interview from Billy Idol at the iHeartRadio Theater NYC.





Fans can tune into a free video stream on LiveXLive (NASDAQ: LIVX). The event will also be broadcast across iHeartMedia's Classic Rock, Classic Hits, Variety/Mix and Select Rock stations.



WHEN: Live Video Stream:

• Tuesday, September 21 at 7pm ET on LiveXLive

Radio Broadcast:

• Tuesday, September 21 at 7pm local time on iHeartMedia's Classic Rock, Classic Hits, Variety/Mix and select Rock Radio Stations



WHO: For forty-five years, Billy Idol has been one of the faces and voices of rock 'n' roll, with an artistic resume to match the brilliant light of the image. First as the camera-ready front man for Generation X, between 1977 and 1981 Idol emerged with three albums that made positivity, emotional depth, and high pop synonymous with punk rock. In 1982, Idol embarked on a remarkable transatlantic/trans-genre solo career that integrated clubland throb, wide-screen depth and drama, rockabilly desperation, the bold and simple lines of punk, and rock 'n' roll decadence.





Billy Idol's The Roadside EP includes the new single "Bitter Taste." The EP will be released on September 17 on Dark Horse Records and was produced by Butch Walker (Green Day, Weezer). Featuring Idol's longtime lead guitarist and co-writer Steve Stevens, the EP is Billy Idol's first release of new music in almost seven years.

