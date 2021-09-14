Georgia Power names Doug Jenkins Vice President of West Region

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Georgia Power's Board of Directors has elected Doug Jenkins as vice president for the company's West Region, effective immediately. In this role, he will lead external activities for 415,000 customers in a 40-county area that includes Columbus, Macon and Rome. In addition, he will provide leadership and support for power delivery, customer service, sales and community and economic development efforts in the region.

"Doug's thirty plus years of experience in regional external affairs, customer service, and operations make him well qualified to lead our efforts to safely deliver reliable energy, innovative solutions and superior customer value," said Bentina Terry, senior vice president of Region External Affairs and Community Engagement for Georgia Power. "His role as a highly recognized statewide leader in promoting education and economic development initiatives has proven instrumental in enhancing the communities we serve."

He will be headquartered in Columbus as he begins his new role. Most recently, he served as regional director for Metro North in the Atlanta area and has more than three decades of experience in region operations, engineering, key account management, customer service and sales at Georgia Power.

He currently serves as chairman of the boards for the Gwinnett County Chamber of Commerce and the Council for Quality Growth. He also serves on the boards of directors for Partnership Gwinnett and Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful. Previously, he chaired the boards for Gwinnett Technical College and the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce and served on the executive committees for the Gwinnett Public Schools Foundation and the Gwinnett Student Leadership Team. Jenkins is also an active member of the Gwinnett and North Fulton chapters of the Citizens of Georgia Power employee volunteer organization.

He earned his bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a Master of Business Administration from Georgia State University. Jenkins is also a certified energy manager, a certified engineer-in-training and a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

