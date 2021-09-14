Old Republic Announces Appointment Of Veronica Romano As Senior Vice President - Underwriting & Distribution Of The Old Republic General Insurance Group

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) today announced the appointment of Veronica Romano as Senior Vice President, Underwriting & Distribution of the Old Republic General Insurance Group, Inc. (ORGIG), effective September 27, 2021. Veronica joins Old Republic's senior leadership team in Chicago after 18 years at Zurich Insurance, where she held leadership roles in underwriting, business development, and distribution.

In making this announcement, Craig Smiddy, Old Republic's President and CEO, noted that "Veronica brings strong underwriting acumen, as well as experience leading teams and managing distribution in several regional markets in the U.S. Veronica's leadership skills will add greater depth to our team, and we look forward to her contributions as ORGIG continues down the path of growth and profitability."

About Old Republic

Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses. It is a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A long-term interest in mortgage guaranty and consumer credit indemnity coverages has devolved to a run-off operating mode in recent years. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nation's 50 largest, while its title insurance operations are the third largest in its industry.

The nature of Old Republic's business requires that it be managed for the long run. Its consistent and reliable cash dividend policy reflects this long-term orientation. The current annualized dividend rate of $0.88 per share marks the 40th consecutive year that Old Republic has boosted this rate, and 2021 becomes the 80th year of uninterrupted regular cash dividend payments. Here's a summary of recent years' total book and market returns, which includes the addition and reinvestment of cash dividend payments, in comparison with the financial performance of three selected indices similarly developed.



ORI Selected Indices' Compounded

Annual Annual Total Annual Returns

Book Value Market Value Nominal

S & P

Compounded Compounded Gross S & P P&C

Total Total Domestic 500 Insurance

Return Return Product Index Index











Ten Years 2001 - 2010 8.0% 1.9% 3.9% 1.4% 1.0% Ten Years 2011 - 2020 8.8% 9.9% 3.3% 13.9% 14.3% Twenty Years 2001 - 2020 8.4% 5.8% 3.6% 7.5% 7.4%























First Six Months 2020 - only 0.6% -25.4% -10.2% -3.1% -13.5% First Six Months 2021 - only 11.0% 35.8% 5.8% 15.2% 8.9%













For Old Republic's latest news releases and other corporate documents:

Please visit us at www.oldrepublic.com

Alternatively, please write or call: Investor Relations

Old Republic International Corporation

307 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601

(312) 346-8100

At Old Republic: At Financial Relations Board:



Craig R. Smiddy, President and CEO Analysts/Investors: Joe Calabrese 212/827-3772

