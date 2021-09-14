Resideo Names Dana Huth Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Resideo Names Dana Huth Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 14, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global provider of home comfort and security solutions and distributor of commercial and residential security and audio-visual products, today announced that Dana Huth will join the company in the newly created position of executive vice president, chief revenue officer, effective immediately.

Resideo_Logo_Blue_r.jpg

Huth brings more than 30 years of executive leadership experience in running businesses, global sales teams and market development. He will report to President and CEO Jay Geldmacher. Huth most recently served as the chief revenue officer for Advanced Energy, a leading global power conversion manufacturer.

Prior to this role, Huth served as president of Artesyn Embedded Power, where he had P&L responsibility with more than 8,000 employees globally. He also held the position of president of Global Sales for Emerson Embedded Power. In this role, he established two new business units for Emerson, the Key Accounts & Distribution business, and the Consumer business, which grew to more than $750M in annual revenue collectively. Huth also grew Artesyn's hyperscale business from zero to more than $300M in annual revenue, with leading cloud customers around the world in this adjacent market. He joined Artesyn, formerly Emerson Network Power, in 2008 through Emerson's acquisition of Motorola's Embedded Computing business. Huth held senior management positions within Motorola, including vice president of Worldwide Sales & Market Development, vice president of Global Accounts, and vice president of Sales for Asia Pacific & Japan since 2004.

Preceding Motorola, Huth spent more than 19 years with Avnet Inc., one of the world's largest value-added distributors and systems integrators of electronic components, computer products and embedded technology. He was responsible for the corporate business development team at Avnet Computer Marketing Group overseeing more than 50 supplier relationships globally, including the expansion of the IBM partnership via M&A activity to consolidate their channels to market. He held a variety of other positions in the Avnet organization, including product marketing, sales district/regional and North American sales management.

"Huth has a proven track record leading businesses, global sales organizations, developing customer relationships and scaling new business units," said Jay Geldmacher, president and CEO of Resideo. "His leadership and experience will be invaluable as we continue to develop and establish both short and long-term profitable global revenue growth strategies."

"I am excited to join Resideo, whose core business and technologies are essential to so many people around the world," said Huth. "I look forward to leading the ongoing endeavor of leveraging Resideo's best-in-class core businesses to advance our go-to-market strategy and create new revenue streams."

About Resideo

Resideo is a global leader found in more than 150 million homes and 100 countries around the world. Built on our long heritage, we provide home comfort and security solutions while distributing security and audio-visual products. We work every day to make homes safe, secure, comfortable and energy efficient. We develop bold solutions to challenging problems, and do so with our customers, our communities and our planet in mind. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

Contacts:




Investors:

Media:

Jason Willey

Oliver Clark

[email protected]

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY06299&sd=2021-09-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resideo-names-dana-huth-executive-vice-president-chief-revenue-officer-301376519.html

SOURCE Resideo Technologies, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY06299&Transmission_Id=202109141243PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY06299&DateId=20210914
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment