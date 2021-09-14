Resideo Names Dana Huth Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global provider of home comfort and security solutions and distributor of commercial and residential security and audio-visual products, today announced that Dana Huth will join the company in the newly created position of executive vice president, chief revenue officer, effective immediately.

Huth brings more than 30 years of executive leadership experience in running businesses, global sales teams and market development. He will report to President and CEO Jay Geldmacher. Huth most recently served as the chief revenue officer for Advanced Energy, a leading global power conversion manufacturer.

Prior to this role, Huth served as president of Artesyn Embedded Power, where he had P&L responsibility with more than 8,000 employees globally. He also held the position of president of Global Sales for Emerson Embedded Power. In this role, he established two new business units for Emerson, the Key Accounts & Distribution business, and the Consumer business, which grew to more than $750M in annual revenue collectively. Huth also grew Artesyn's hyperscale business from zero to more than $300M in annual revenue, with leading cloud customers around the world in this adjacent market. He joined Artesyn, formerly Emerson Network Power, in 2008 through Emerson's acquisition of Motorola's Embedded Computing business. Huth held senior management positions within Motorola, including vice president of Worldwide Sales & Market Development, vice president of Global Accounts, and vice president of Sales for Asia Pacific & Japan since 2004.

Preceding Motorola, Huth spent more than 19 years with Avnet Inc., one of the world's largest value-added distributors and systems integrators of electronic components, computer products and embedded technology. He was responsible for the corporate business development team at Avnet Computer Marketing Group overseeing more than 50 supplier relationships globally, including the expansion of the IBM partnership via M&A activity to consolidate their channels to market. He held a variety of other positions in the Avnet organization, including product marketing, sales district/regional and North American sales management.

"Huth has a proven track record leading businesses, global sales organizations, developing customer relationships and scaling new business units," said Jay Geldmacher, president and CEO of Resideo. "His leadership and experience will be invaluable as we continue to develop and establish both short and long-term profitable global revenue growth strategies."

"I am excited to join Resideo, whose core business and technologies are essential to so many people around the world," said Huth. "I look forward to leading the ongoing endeavor of leveraging Resideo's best-in-class core businesses to advance our go-to-market strategy and create new revenue streams."

Resideo is a global leader found in more than 150 million homes and 100 countries around the world. Built on our long heritage, we provide home comfort and security solutions while distributing security and audio-visual products. We work every day to make homes safe, secure, comfortable and energy efficient. We develop bold solutions to challenging problems, and do so with our customers, our communities and our planet in mind. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

