Fannie Mae Priced $210 Million Multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2021-M18) Under Its GeMS Program

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fannie Mae Priced $210 Million Multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2021-M18) Under Its GeMS Program

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2021

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) priced a $210 million Multifamily DUS® REMIC under its Fannie Mae Guaranteed Multifamily Structures (Fannie Mae GeMS™) program on September 10, 2021. FNA 2021-M18 marks the ninth Fannie Mae GeMS issuance of 2021.

"We kicked off the fall season with a first for us, the re-securitization of our Hybrid ARM product in the M18," said Dan Dresser, Senior Vice President, Multifamily Capital Markets & Pricing. "This Hybrid ARM product provides long-term flexible financing for small building owners, and prepayment protection for investors during the fixed-rate period. Although the program is a smaller component of our Multifamily portfolio, it expands opportunity for smaller apartment building owners nationwide, providing them with alternatives to traditional, fixed-rate financing."

All classes of FNA 2021-M18 are guaranteed by Fannie Mae with respect to the full and timely payment of interest and principal. The structure details for the multi-tranche offering can be found in the table below:

Class

Original Face

Weighted Average
Life

Coupon (%)

Coupon
Type

Spread

Offered

Price

H5

$57,217,063

3.36

0.942

FLT/AFC

S+15

100.50

X1

$57,217,063

7.67

2.453

WAC IO

Not Offered

Not Offered

H7

$56,746,133

5.00

1.279

FLT/AFC

S+25

100.50

X2

$56,746,133

8.02

1.618

WAC IO

Not Offered

Not Offered

H10

$96,355,804

6.39

1.626

FLT/AFC

S+45

100.49

X3

$96,355,804

8.08

1.133

WAC IO

Not Offered

Not Offered

Total

$210,319,000






Group 1 Collateral




UPB:

$57,217,063

Collateral:

30 Fannie Mae DUS MBS

Geographic Distribution:

CA (17.1%), WA (14.33%), CO (13.44%)

Weighted Average Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR):

1.78x

Weighted Average Loan-to-Value (LTV):

65.6%



Group 2 Collateral




UPB:

$56,746,133

Collateral:

27 Fannie Mae DUS MBS

Geographic Distribution:

CA (36.73%), PA (13.62%), WV (12.26%)

Weighted Average Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR):

1.93x

Weighted Average Loan-to-Value (LTV):

58.8%



Group 3 Collateral




UPB:

$96,355,805

Collateral:

51 Fannie Mae DUS MBS

Geographic Distribution:

CA (19.07%), IL (14.6%), MD (6.67%)

Weighted Average Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR):

1.89x

Weighted Average Loan-to-Value (LTV):

64%

For additional information, please refer to the Fannie Mae GeMS REMIC Term Sheet (FNA 2021-M18) available on the Fannie Mae GeMS Archive page.

About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of people in America. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit:
fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. In addition, not all securities will have the characteristics discussed in this release. Before investing in any Fannie Mae issued security, you should read the prospectus and prospectus supplement pursuant to which such security is offered. You should also read our most current Annual Report on Form 10-K and our reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") available on the Investor Relations page of our Web site at www.fanniemae.com and on the SEC's Web site at www.sec.gov.

favicon.png?sn=PH06312&sd=2021-09-14 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fannie-mae-priced-210-million-multifamily-dus-remic-fna-2021-m18-under-its-gems-program-301376513.html

SOURCE Fannie Mae

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH06312&Transmission_Id=202109141245PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH06312&DateId=20210914
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment