P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp Buys Shaw Communications Inc, Proofpoint Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Sells , RealPage Inc, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Shaw Communications Inc, Proofpoint Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II, VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II, sells , RealPage Inc, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp, CoreLogic Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp. As of 2021Q2, P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp owns 358 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of P SCHOENFELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/p+schoenfeld+asset+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of P SCHOENFELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LP
  1. Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) - 3,235,022 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. (ALXN) - 415,168 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio.
  3. Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) - 404,500 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 287,549 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.74%
  5. Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 514,345 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.18%
New Purchase: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.22 and $30.08, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $28.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.52%. The holding were 3,235,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $175.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 404,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II (VTIQ)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp initiated holding in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 2,985,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Z-Work Acquisition Corp (ZWRK)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 1,999,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: INSU Acquisition Corp III (IIII)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp initiated holding in INSU Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.736200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 1,999,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 89.74%. The purchase prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35. The stock is now traded at around $236.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 287,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Box Inc (BOX)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Box Inc by 72.97%. The purchase prices were between $20.74 and $26, with an estimated average price of $23.31. The stock is now traded at around $23.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 1,540,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (PRAH)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in by 101.09%. The purchase prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 88,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AEA-Bridges Impact Corp (IMPX)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp by 200.90%. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 793,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Motive Capital Corp (MOTV)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Motive Capital Corp by 65.22%. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 523,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gores Holdings VII Inc (GSEVU)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Gores Holdings VII Inc by 30.17%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $9.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 500,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (VAR)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Sold Out: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.72 and $49.7, with an estimated average price of $48.

Sold Out: FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp (FTOC)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.18.

Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Sold Out: FinTech Acquisition Corp IV (FTIV)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in FinTech Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.84 and $13.28, with an estimated average price of $11.73.

Reduced: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp reduced to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 24.18%. The sale prices were between $97.04 and $113.54, with an estimated average price of $105.2. The stock is now traded at around $105.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.31%. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp still held 514,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Primo Water Corp (PRMW)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp reduced to a holding in Primo Water Corp by 23.03%. The sale prices were between $16.01 and $17.69, with an estimated average price of $16.9. The stock is now traded at around $17.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.11%. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp still held 2,773,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: FinTech Acquisition Corp V (FTCV)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp reduced to a holding in FinTech Acquisition Corp V by 53.3%. The sale prices were between $10.39 and $14.48, with an estimated average price of $11.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp still held 900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp reduced to a holding in Callaway Golf Co by 43.21%. The sale prices were between $26.75 and $37.29, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $27.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp still held 569,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: (MXIM)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp reduced to a holding in by 49.63%. The sale prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp still held 76,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Nikola Corp (NKLA)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp reduced to a holding in Nikola Corp by 60.1%. The sale prices were between $9.65 and $18.93, with an estimated average price of $13.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.896300. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp still held 165,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.



