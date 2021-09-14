Adobe to Webcast Q3 FY2021 Earnings Conference Call

Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced it will webcast its third quarter fiscal year 2021 earnings conference call to be held on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

What: Adobe Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call When: 2 p.m. Pacific Time, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 Where: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.adobe.com%2FADBE How: Live over the Internet; simply connect to the meeting room on the webpage above Questions: Contact Adobe Investor Relations at [email protected]

The live webcast will last for approximately one hour. An archive of the call will be made available for approximately 45 days.

Adobe uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial, product and other material information regarding Adobe is routinely posted on and accessible at www.adobe.com or www.adobe.com%2FADBE.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

© 2021 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005336/en/