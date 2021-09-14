MJ Holdings Inc., Announces Upgraded Listing From OTC Pink Sheets to OTCQB

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

MJ Holdings Inc., Announces Upgraded Listing From OTC Pink Sheets to OTCQB

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJ Holdings, Inc. (“MJ Holdings” or the “Company”)( MJNE) is pleased to announce that the Company has received approval from the OTC Markets Group to begin trading on the OTCQB Market under the ticker symbol “MJNE” at the market open on September 14, 2021.

“Trading on the OTCQB Market is a step forward for both the Company and stakeholders, giving us the comfort and confidence to meet our goals in 2021 and beyond," said Paris Balaouras, Founder and Chairman of MJ Holdings. “Our standing with the SEC and relationship with our stakeholders is of utmost importance. With their support, we expect to be able to continue making strides to advance the Company.”

The OTCQB is the premier venture marketplace for entrepreneurial and developing US and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, Companies must meet high financial standards, including being current in their financing reporting, follow best practice corporate governance, have a professional third-party sponsor introduction, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market and provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"The OTCQB listing is a fundamental component to our strategy to further acquaint U.S. stakeholders with MJ Holdings and our financial capabilities in cannabis ventures," said Roger Bloss, CEO of MJ Holdings. "Listing on the OTCQB enables us to enhance transparency for our shareholders and investors alike, providing us with a smooth transition as we expand our efforts to a global audience.”

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Roger Bloss
CEO
Contact: +1 (702) 879-4440
[email protected]

About the

The OTCQB Venture Market is a premiere public financial market that provides public information concerning the analysis and value of securities for early development stage U.S. and international companies. OTCQB listed companies undergo annual verification and management certification processes and must be current in their financial reporting. With more compliance and quality standards, the companies listed on the OTCQB enhance the transparency of available information, granting investors significant visibility while conducting trading decisions.

About MJ Holdings:

MJ Holdings Inc. (MJ Holding) ( MJNE) is a highly diversified, publicly-traded, cannabis holding company headquartered in the greater Las Vegas area. MJ Holdings currently provides cultivation management, licensing support, production management and asset and infrastructure development. For further information about MJ Holdings, visit the Company’s website at www.mjholdingsinc.com or by contacting us at +1 (702) 879-4440 or at [email protected].

Media Contact: Raquel Heras
[email protected]
315-235-9673

ti?nf=ODMyNTg0OCM0NDA1MTMxIzUwMDA3NDQ5OQ==
MJ-Holdings-Inc-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment