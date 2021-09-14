Suzano Joins Global Initiatives to Drive Decarbonization of the World Economy

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Suzano Joins Global Initiatives to Drive Decarbonization of the World Economy

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Suzano, the world's leading eucalyptus pulp and paper producer and a global benchmark in the manufacture of bioproducts developed from eucalyptus, has joined the ‘Business Ambition for 1.5°C’ campaign and the ‘Science Based Target Initiative’ (SBTi), a movement that seeks to promote the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and resulting transition to a low-carbon economy. By joining these initiatives, Suzano is also taking part in the United Nations-supported “Race to Zero” campaign, which rallies for a zero carbon recovery.

“It is fantastic to see Suzano joining the Race to Zero Campaign. They have shown true leadership in understanding how the forestry sector can contribute to our global effort of combatting climate change. We are proud to have Suzano as a partner that will engage with other companies and governments to achieve our unified 1.5C target,” says Gonzalo Muñoz, COP26 High-Level Climate Champion.

Suzano has already made voluntary commitments to reduce its emissions and expand its efforts to remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere, which make up the “Commitments to Renew Life”, a set of 14+long-term+public+goals established by Suzano.

In addition to these, Suzano will establish goals aligned with the SBTI’s 1.5°C emission reduction target scenarios within the next two years, as stipulated by the initiative, covering both their own emissions and value chain emissions.

The company will also engage with other actors in supporting SBTi to promote the improvement of methodologies related to the planted forest, pulp and paper sector.

“We are developing new products from planted trees that can replace materials derived from fossil fuel sources and our efforts are already contributing directly to the capture of carbon from the atmosphere. But we want to go further. By joining the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign, the SBTi and the 'Race to Zero' campaigns, we will work to bring together more actors, whether from the private sector or the public sphere, to discuss and agree how we can move towards a low carbon economy,” says Walter Schalka, CEO of Suzano.

Suzano is committed to further expanding its ambitions and the speed of its decarbonization journey. To this end, Suzano will continue to invest in various initiatives such as product innovation, reductions in fossil fuel consumption, and renewable energy.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210914005992r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005992/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment