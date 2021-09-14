Logo
Top National Homebuilder Announces Two New Communities in Central California

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Now pre-selling! Olivewood and Meadowood II from Century Communities

PR Newswire

FRESNO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021

FRESNO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, is excited to announce that two new communities in fast-growing Fresno, CA—named Olivewood and Meadowood II—are now open for pre-sales, giving prospective homebuyers a great chance to get in early and find their dream home. Both communities boast inspired new single-family homes with a versatile mix of open-concept layouts and incredible included features—such as the Century Home Connect® smart home package. Each community also offers planned community parks and prime access to the best that Fresno has to offer, including schools within the sought-after Clovis Unified School District, stunning national parks nearby, plus an abundance of shopping, dining and entertainment.

Olivewood_Indigo_Elevation.jpg

Learn more and request an appointment at 559.226.9251.

About Olivewood

  • Pre-selling by appointment from Arroyo at Loma Vista in Clovis, CA
  • New homes from the low $400s
  • 177 homesites
  • 2 single-story and 4 two-story floor plans
  • 2 to 7 bedrooms, 2 to 4 baths, 2- to 3-bay garages, 1,697 to 3,224 square feet
  • Three model homes under construction

Explore Olivewood at www.CenturyCommunities.com/OlivewoodCA.

About Meadowood II

  • Pre-selling by appointment from Locan Pointe in Fresno, CA
  • New homes from the mid $400s
  • 127 generous homesites
  • 3 single-story and 3 two-story floor plans
  • 3 to 6 bedrooms, 2 to 5.5 baths, 2- to 4-bay garages, 1,895 to 3,650 square feet
  • Three model homes under construction

Check out Meadowood II at www.CenturyCommunities.com/MeadowoodCA.

"Fresno is one of the Central Valley's truly idyllic places to call home, offering no shortage of outdoor and city amenities in a spectacular location," said Allen Bennett, Central Valley Division President. "With over 300 new homesites being developed between Olivewood and Meadowood II, now is the perfect time for interested buyers to make their move."

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 40 markets across the U.S., offering title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Meadowood_II_Tamarind_Elevation.jpg

Century_Communities_PURPLE_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA06548&sd=2021-09-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-national-homebuilder-announces-two-new-communities-in-central-california-301376724.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA06548&Transmission_Id=202109141450PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA06548&DateId=20210914
