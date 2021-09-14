Vuzix Receives Order from CAMtria and Further Expands its Presence Across Canada

PR Newswire

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that it has received an order from CAMtria, a wholesale distributor providing the latest solutions and services and exceptional partner experiences to resellers and retailers throughout Canada.

"We are very excited to be partnering with Vuzix, a company that will help Canadian companies navigate their way through the Industry 4.0 evolution and give Canadian workers an opportunity to be safe and more efficient in their everyday tasks," stated June Herron, Director of Purchasing at CAMtria.

"This order from CAMtria further strengthens our presence in Canada, where extensive growth opportunities exist for Vuzix Smart Glasses across CAMtria's served market verticals," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "Vuzix looks forward to establishing a distribution relationship with CAMtria that will steadily expand over time."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 210 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our business relationship and ongoing future revenue opportunities with CAMtria and its customers, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

