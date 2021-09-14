BLUECITY HOLDINGS LIMITED (NASDAQ: BLCT) CLASS ACTION FILING DEADLINE SEPTEMBER 17, 2021: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against BlueCity Holdings Limited

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a Lead Plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of BlueCity Holdings Limited ("BlueCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BLCT) from July 8, 2021 through July 19, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933.

The complaint alleges that the Company's offering documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading. Specifically, the offering documents were false or misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants had overstated BlueCity's business and financial prospects; (2) the Company was ill-equipped to absorb the costs of becoming a publicly traded company, including IPO- and growth-related costs; (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants had misrepresented the Company's capability for sustainable growth; and (4) as a result, the offering documents were materially false or misleading and/or failed to state information required to be stated therein.

On December 2, 2020, BlueCity issues a press release announcing financial and operating results for the third quarter and fiscal year 2020. The press release reported, among other results, that the Company's cost of revenues had increased 41.4% year-over-year, selling and marketing expenses had increased 86.3% year-over-year, technology and development expenses had increased 49.5% year-over-year, and general and administrative expenses had increased 4,349% year-over-year.

On this news, BlueCity's American Depositary Share ("ADS") price fell $3.30 per ADS, or 22.84%, to close at $11.15 per ADS on December 2, 2020.

Then on March 23, 2021, BlueCity issued a press release announcing its results for the fourth quarter of 2020. Among other results, BlueCity announced revenue of $42.7 million, missing consensus estimates by $3.92 million.

On this news, BlueCity's ADS price fell $3.25 per ADS, or 26.71%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $8.92 per ADS on March 24, 2021.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 17, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

