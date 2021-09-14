Goodyear Launches New Purchase Options To Bring Automated Tire Inspection Technology To Fleets Across North America

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Goodyear Launches New Purchase Options To Bring Automated Tire Inspection Technology To Fleets Across North America

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Select fleets can now customize and lease Goodyear CheckPoint devices for their truck yards, optimized for their tire program

PR Newswire

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2021

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced that it will now offer customized leasing options for Goodyear CheckPoint, a drive-over-reader device that automatically inspects tire pressure and tread depth and sends actionable insights to fleet managers. These new leasing options will make Goodyear CheckPoint more accessible to Goodyear national account fleets of all sizes throughout the U.S. and Canada. By working with a Goodyear sales associate, such fleets can explore use of the device and payment options for their business.

Goodyear_TMC_2021_CONFERENCE_display.jpg

With Goodyear CheckPoint installed at a fleet yard entrance, the in-ground device automatically scans passing trucks and triggers alerts to fleet maintenance teams if there are any immediate tire concerns that require attention, such as low pressure or tread wear. This solution enables large numbers of vehicles to be inspected efficiently and offers a frequently updated snapshot of a fleet's overall tire program health.

"Goodyear CheckPoint is designed to help fleets to better maintain their tires by keeping pressure at optimal levels, which can extend both casing life and tread wear," said Johnny McIntosh, director, Goodyear Integrated Tire Solutions. "This can add up to significant cost savings, as improper air pressure causes about 85% of tire failures1, which often result in unanticipated and costly roadside breakdowns."

Goodyear CheckPoint has also shown to help fleets save on labor. In one study comparing the time it takes to conduct tire inspections with the drive-over-reader device versus manual inspections, Goodyear CheckPoint delivered a 90% reduction in time taken to inspect fleet tire depth and pressure2.

This year alone, Goodyear CheckPoint devices in North America have automatically inspected more than 1.5 million tires and alerted fleets to 126,000 potential, costly issues so they could proactively seek maintenance.

Goodyear CheckPoint is part of Goodyear's Total Solution of trusted products, premier service network and complete tire management. For more information, visit Goodyeartrucktires.com.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 55 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

1 Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration - Washington, DC Commercial Vehicle Condition Sensors, Booze Allen Hamilton Inc. 2003.

2Comparative data from Transportes Garcia de la Fuente, Madrid, to check 750 vehicles with versus without CheckPoint (fka DOR).


TMC_2021_CONFERENCE_Austin_Crayne.jpg

TMC_2021_CONFERENCE_Goodyear_CheckPoint.jpg

Goodyear_TMC_2021_CONFERENCE_Jamie_Redmond.jpg

Goodyear_TMC_2021_CONFERENCE_TPMS_Plus.jpg

goodyear_tire_and_rubber_company_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL06505&sd=2021-09-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodyear-launches-new-purchase-options-to-bring-automated-tire-inspection-technology-to-fleets-across-north-america-301376742.html

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL06505&Transmission_Id=202109141459PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL06505&DateId=20210914
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment