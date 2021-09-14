Goodyear Launches New Purchase Options To Bring Automated Tire Inspection Technology To Fleets Across North America

PR Newswire

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced that it will now offer customized leasing options for Goodyear CheckPoint, a drive-over-reader device that automatically inspects tire pressure and tread depth and sends actionable insights to fleet managers. These new leasing options will make Goodyear CheckPoint more accessible to Goodyear national account fleets of all sizes throughout the U.S. and Canada. By working with a Goodyear sales associate, such fleets can explore use of the device and payment options for their business.

With Goodyear CheckPoint installed at a fleet yard entrance, the in-ground device automatically scans passing trucks and triggers alerts to fleet maintenance teams if there are any immediate tire concerns that require attention, such as low pressure or tread wear. This solution enables large numbers of vehicles to be inspected efficiently and offers a frequently updated snapshot of a fleet's overall tire program health.

"Goodyear CheckPoint is designed to help fleets to better maintain their tires by keeping pressure at optimal levels, which can extend both casing life and tread wear," said Johnny McIntosh, director, Goodyear Integrated Tire Solutions. "This can add up to significant cost savings, as improper air pressure causes about 85% of tire failures1, which often result in unanticipated and costly roadside breakdowns."

Goodyear CheckPoint has also shown to help fleets save on labor. In one study comparing the time it takes to conduct tire inspections with the drive-over-reader device versus manual inspections, Goodyear CheckPoint delivered a 90% reduction in time taken to inspect fleet tire depth and pressure2.

This year alone, Goodyear CheckPoint devices in North America have automatically inspected more than 1.5 million tires and alerted fleets to 126,000 potential, costly issues so they could proactively seek maintenance.

Goodyear CheckPoint is part of Goodyear's Total Solution of trusted products, premier service network and complete tire management. For more information, visit Goodyeartrucktires.com.

