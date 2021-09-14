Sam's Club Enters the Playing Field by "Signing" College Athletes and Asking Fans to Help Build its Team

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sam's Club Enters the Playing Field by "Signing" College Athletes and Asking Fans to Help Build its Team

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Search for Sams expands on TikTok with $10,000 deals up for grabs

PR Newswire

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Sept. 14, 2021

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam's Club announced today its intentions to support student-athletes leveraging the NCAA NIL agreement that allows college athletes to monetize their name, image, and likeness (NIL) and profit from work with brands. The warehouse retailer is offering $10,000 each to 10 athletes across sports, including those that are often under-represented. Sam's Club has signed four athletes and is turning to the public to fill the remainder of the team via TikTok.

Sams_Club_Logo.jpg

"College athletics is a natural fit for Sam's Club, which offers game day essentials — no matter the sport — including tailgating must-haves for your gameday spread, seasonal collegiate gear, electronics and more," said Megan Crozier, chief merchant at Sam's Club. "Supporting these athletes gives us a chance to connect with members in a new way, support students and rally behind many under-represented collegiate sports. It's a win-win."

Sam's Club says it's seeking athletes who exemplify sportsmanship, passion and value the power of teamwork, much like Sam's Club's founder, Sam Walton. But that's not the only thing these athletes must have in common – athletes who also share the name Sam. The brand's inaugural team includes:

  • Samieryah Bradwell, Women's Track & Field, University of Central Florida
  • Sam Pinckney, Football, Georgia State University
  • Samantha Sakti, Gymnastics, University of California at Los Angeles
  • Sam Estrada - Women's Soccer, Southern Methodist University

This is the first time Sam's Club has leveraged TikTok to launch a contest. It says the social media platform is an ideal fit for the program, helping Sam's Club reach a younger demographic in a highly engaging way. Overall, the program sets Sam's Club up to recognize hard-working athletes while connecting to each of the athletes' followers and fans. Additional details about the program can be found on the Sam's Club blog.

Division I/II/III NCAA student-athletes interested in becoming a Sam's Club Athlete have until Sept. 27 to stitch or duet the brand's recruitment video on TikTok - pitching fans, members, and recruiters alike, on why they deserve a chance join the team. Rules and eligibility requirements can be found here.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Enter Sept. 13 at 8 pm CDT through Sept. 27 at 8 pm CDT. Open to NCAA athletes who are legal U.S. residents of the 50 U.S. states or D.C., at least 18 and age of majority, and have "Sam" in their legal name. Must have a valid TikTok account to enter. Subject Official Rules at https://www.corporate.samsclub.com/athletecontest. ARV of all prizes: $60,000 USD. Void where prohibited by law. Sponsor: Sam's West, Inc. 608 SW 8th Street Bentonville, AR 72712

About Sam's Club
Sam's Club®, a division of Walmart, Inc. (NYSE: WMT), is a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings and services to millions of members in nearly 600 clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Now in its 38th year, Sam's Club continues to redefine warehouse shopping with its highly curated assortment of high-quality fresh food and Member's Mark items, in addition to market leading technologies and services like Scan & Go, Curbside Pickup and home delivery service in select markets. To learn more about Sam's Club, visit the Sam's Club Newsroom, shop at SamsClub.com, and interact with Sam's Club on Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

favicon.png?sn=DA06449&sd=2021-09-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sams-club-enters-the-playing-field-by-signing-college-athletes-and-asking-fans-to-help-build-its-team-301376635.html

SOURCE Sam's Club

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA06449&Transmission_Id=202109141400PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA06449&DateId=20210914
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment