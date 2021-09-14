5 Media Companies Catherine Wood and Baillie Gifford Own

In light of the NFL Kickoff Game drawing a viewership level at a six-year high, five media companies that Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio)’s ARK Invest and Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) agree on are Roku Inc. ( ROKU, Financial), Facebook Inc. ( FB, Financial), Pinterest Inc. ( PINS, Financial), HUYA Inc. ( HUYA, Financial) and Alphabet Inc. ( GOOGL, Financial)( GOOG, Financial) according to the All-in-One Guru Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus.

On Sept. 9, the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers averaged 26 million total viewers across NBC platforms, up 20% from the Kickoff Game last year and the most viewers since 2015.

Guru background

Wood, manager of exchange-traded funds like the ARK Innovation ETF ( ARKK, Financial), applies an iterative investment process that combines top-down and bottom-up research. Through a disruptive innovation mindset, ARK identifies opportunities in market areas benefitting from technological advances in DNA sequencing, robotics, artificial intelligence, energy storage and blockchain technology.

According to the firm’s website, Scotland-based Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) believes that actual investment requires “a willingness to be different,” i.e., investment management stems from “imagination and creativity, and working constructively.”

As such, investors may find opportunities in the stocks that the two gurus agree on. GuruFocus’ All-in-One Guru Screener listed five media companies that have a financial strength rank of at least 7.

Roku

The two gurus have a combined weight of 4.90% in Roku Inc. ( ROKU, Financial), a streaming platform that allows users to watch TV through the company’s operating system or co-branded TVs and sound bars.

GuruFocus ranks the San Jose, California-based company’s financial strength 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a double-digit Altman Z-score of 26 and an interest coverage ratio that outperforms approximately 70% of global competitors.

Other gurus with holdings in Roku include Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies and Pioneer Investments.

Facebook

The two gurus have a combined weight of 1.55% in Facebook ( FB, Financial), a social media company that operates platforms like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

GuruFocus ranks the Menlo Park, California-based company’s financial strength 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7, a strong Altman Z-score of 22 and debt ratios that outperform more than 60% of global competitors.

Pinterest

The two gurus have a combined weight of 0.50% in Pinterest ( PINS, Financial), an online media company that allows users to share products and ideas across categories like cooking, travel and apparel.

GuruFocus ranks the San Francisco-based company’s financial strength 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7, a strong Altman Z-score of 56 and debt ratios that outperform more than 66% of global competitors.

HUYA

The two gurus have a combined weight of 0.18% in HUYA Inc. ( HUYA, Financial), a live-stream game company based in China.

GuruFocus ranks the company’s financial strength 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7, a strong Altman Z-score of 5.13 and debt ratios that are outperforming more than 88% of global competitors.

Alphabet

The two gurus have a combined weight of 0.07% in Alphabet’s Class A shares ( GOOGL, Financial).

GuruFocus ranks the Mountain View, California-based online search giant’s financial strength 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a strong Altman Z-score of 14 and interest coverage and debt ratios that outperform more than 67% of global competitors.