Pfs Funds Buys Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, Sells Micron Technology Inc, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, Synaptics Inc

Investment company Pfs Funds Current Portfolio ) buys Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, Shopify Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, sells Micron Technology Inc, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, Synaptics Inc, Ambarella Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pfs Funds. As of 2021Q2, Pfs Funds owns 24 stocks with a total value of $9 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Pfs Funds initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $645.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pfs Funds initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1451.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pfs Funds initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.27 and $217.01, with an estimated average price of $199.44. The stock is now traded at around $241.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pfs Funds initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $128.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 1,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pfs Funds initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $603.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pfs Funds initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $119.08, with an estimated average price of $111.3. The stock is now traded at around $111.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pfs Funds added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 79.63%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $376.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 1,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pfs Funds added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 83.54%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3450.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pfs Funds added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 93.27%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $141.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 2,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pfs Funds added to a holding in Visa Inc by 27.37%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $223.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 1,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pfs Funds sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58.

Pfs Funds sold out a holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $43.89 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $53.71.

Pfs Funds sold out a holding in Synaptics Inc. The sale prices were between $117.08 and $155.58, with an estimated average price of $135.11.

Pfs Funds sold out a holding in Ambarella Inc. The sale prices were between $84.23 and $107.37, with an estimated average price of $99.15.

Pfs Funds sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $121.14 and $147.59, with an estimated average price of $132.62.

Pfs Funds sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57.

Pfs Funds reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 28.56%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.88%. Pfs Funds still held 3,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.