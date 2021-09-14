Logo
Pfs Funds Buys Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, Sells Micron Technology Inc, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, Synaptics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pfs Funds (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, Shopify Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, sells Micron Technology Inc, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, Synaptics Inc, Ambarella Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pfs Funds. As of 2021Q2, Pfs Funds owns 24 stocks with a total value of $9 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wireless Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wireless+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wireless Fund
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,590 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 380 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio.
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,940 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.63%
  4. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 2,840 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.52%
  5. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 3,750 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Pfs Funds initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $645.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Pfs Funds initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1451.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Pfs Funds initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.27 and $217.01, with an estimated average price of $199.44. The stock is now traded at around $241.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Pfs Funds initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $128.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 1,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Pfs Funds initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $603.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Pfs Funds initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $119.08, with an estimated average price of $111.3. The stock is now traded at around $111.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Pfs Funds added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 79.63%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $376.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 1,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Pfs Funds added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 83.54%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3450.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Pfs Funds added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 93.27%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $141.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 2,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Pfs Funds added to a holding in Visa Inc by 27.37%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $223.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 1,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Pfs Funds sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58.

Sold Out: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)

Pfs Funds sold out a holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $43.89 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $53.71.

Sold Out: Synaptics Inc (SYNA)

Pfs Funds sold out a holding in Synaptics Inc. The sale prices were between $117.08 and $155.58, with an estimated average price of $135.11.

Sold Out: Ambarella Inc (AMBA)

Pfs Funds sold out a holding in Ambarella Inc. The sale prices were between $84.23 and $107.37, with an estimated average price of $99.15.

Sold Out: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Pfs Funds sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $121.14 and $147.59, with an estimated average price of $132.62.

Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Pfs Funds sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57.

Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Pfs Funds reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 28.56%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.88%. Pfs Funds still held 3,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wireless Fund. Also check out:

1. Wireless Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wireless Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wireless Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wireless Fund keeps buying
