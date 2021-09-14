Bentley Systems Announces Seequent's Acquisition of Minalytix

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that its Seequent business unit has acquired Canadian software company Minalytix, the developer of MX Deposit. The acquisition extends Seequent’s cloud capabilities and solutions for mining, including greenfield exploration, resource development, and mining production. Prior to the transaction, Seequent held a minority shareholding in Minalytix, and its partnership included exclusive global rights to sell MX Deposit.

Seequent already integrates its Leapfrog, Oasis montaj, Target, and Imago solutions with MX Deposit, streamlining processes and increasing efficiency for geologists, engineers, and other stakeholders. For example, users can easily pull data captured in MX Deposit into Target to generate sections or Leapfrog Geo for 3D modeling and analysis of drill hole data. Teams can collaborate on models with Seequent Central and share with stakeholders using Leapfrog Viewer. (Photo: Business Wire)

MX Deposit simplifies and controls how drill hole and other field data is collected, managed, and shared throughout the lifecycle of a deposit. Mining exploration teams can configure the solution for various activities, including diamond and percussive drilling, grade control, underground face sampling, metallurgical sampling, stockpile sampling, and sampling mill circuits. MX Deposit closes gaps in a project’s data collection, streamlines workflow, reduces errors, and provides an audit trail to improve data confidence and act as a single source of truth for project data. MX Deposit is easy to use and configure and works anywhere online and offline, delivering valuable insights across all mining projects. Real-time collaboration is enabled with live project data.

Mining companies use MX Deposit, in conjunction with other geophysics and geology data management and modeling tools, to find, develop, and manage world-class deposits, and to enable teams to manage risk and make better, more profitable decisions. Data can be easily integrated into MX Deposit in order to provide context that delivers more knowledge and better decision making. Seequent already integrates its Leapfrog, Oasis montaj, Target, and Imago solutions with MX Deposit, streamlining processes and increasing efficiency for geologists, engineers, and other stakeholders. MX Deposit unlocks value from drilling, one of the largest investments for any mining and exploration company, with enduring high-quality data.

MX Deposit is an affordable Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution and auto-scales to meet users’ needs, from small to multi-national companies. Users can create a customized data management solution within hours, not days, to collect and control drill hole and other field data and immediately gain insights across all projects. There are no limits on data users can store, with some logging millions of samples and blast holes and tens of thousands of drill holes.

Graham Grant, chief executive officer of Seequent, said, “We’re excited to welcome the Minalytix team to Seequent, following our successful collaboration, to broaden the mining workflow through further cloud capabilities. Drill and sample data are the lifeblood for mining companies when exploring, and MX Deposit naturally aligns with our mining and exploration portfolio, including newly acquired geoscientific imagery platform Imago. We have already done a great job of integrating the software and now we are excited to integrate the team.”

Minalytix Co-founder and CEO David Peres said, “We’re delighted to join Seequent as it allows us to deliver on our founding mission to impact the mining industry positively. We partnered exclusively with Seequent a couple of years ago as they had earned a reputation as a trusted mining innovator with a global reach. As a result, demand for MX Deposit increased in leaps and bounds. With Seequent’s expertise and support, MX Deposit will be able to reach its full potential.”

Caption: Seequent already integrates its Leapfrog, Oasis montaj, Target, and Imago solutions with MX Deposit, streamlining processes and increasing efficiency for geologists, engineers, and other stakeholders. For example, users can easily pull data captured in MX Deposit into Target to generate sections or Leapfrog Geo for 3D modeling and analysis of drill hole data. Teams can collaborate on models with Seequent Central and share with stakeholders using Leapfrog Viewer.

Caption: MX Deposit harnesses the collective power of a team to unlock value from drilling and sampling data. Users can build in important data validation rules into the system and collect quality data that will stand the test of time. A real-time activity feed allows team members to post comments and questions globally or to a specific group of people. In addition, users can tag images and comments to particular drill holes, samples, tables, records or values within a record. As a result, a complete audit trail is captured on every piece of data.

Caption: MX Deposit closes gaps in a project’s data collection from sample collection to lab analysis, ensuring company-wide consistency. Users can import assay results from a laptop in the office and even when off the grid in remote areas can grab samples with native Android and iOS applications that enable work fully offline. Data is automatically synced to the web application once users are back online.

About Seequent

Seequent, a Bentley company, is a world leader in the development of powerful geoscience analysis, modeling, and collaborative technologies for understanding geoscience and engineering design solutions. Our solutions enable people to analyze complex data, manage risk, and ultimately make better decisions about earth, environment, and energy challenges.

Seequent software is used on large-scale projects globally, including road and rail tunnel construction, groundwater detection and management, geothermal exploration, subsea infrastructure mapping, resource evaluation, and subterranean storage of spent nuclear fuel.

Seequent’s global footprint includes its Christchurch-based HQ and R&D centers in Christchurch and Canada with a network of offices across Asia/Pacific, Africa, South America, North America, and Europe, servicing organizations with leading subsurface solutions in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.seequent.com or follow Seequent on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, mining, and industrial facilities. Our offerings include MicroStation-based applications for modeling and simulation, ProjectWise for project delivery, AssetWise for asset and network performance, Seequent’s leading geosciences software portfolio, and the iTwin platform for infrastructure digital twins. Bentley Systems employs more than 4,000 colleagues and generates annual revenues of more than $800 million in 172 countries.

www.bentley.com

© 2021 Bentley Systems, Incorporated. Bentley, the Bentley logo, AssetWise, Imago, iTwin, Leapfrog, Leapfrog Geo, MicroStation, Minalytix, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, ProjectWise, Seequent, the Seequent logo, and Target are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley Systems, Incorporated or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries.

