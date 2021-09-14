Endeavor to Participate in Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR), a global entertainment, sports and content company, today announced that CEO Ariel Emanuel will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 2:55 p.m. ET.

A link to the live session, as well as a replay available for 30 days, will be accessible from the "News / Events" section of Endeavor's investor relations website at investor.endeavorco.com.

About Endeavor

Endeavor is a global entertainment, sports and content company, home to many of the world’s most dynamic and engaging storytellers, brands, live events and experiences. The company is comprised of industry leaders including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. The Endeavor network specializes in talent representation, sports operations & advisory, event & experiences management, media production & distribution, experiential marketing and brand licensing.

