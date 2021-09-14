Bannix Acquisition Corp. Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option and Closing of Upsized $60 Million Initial Public Offering

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bannix Acquisition Corp. Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option and Closing of Upsized $60 Million Initial Public Offering

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bannix Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”), a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Delaware corporation and led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Subash Menon, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 6,900,000 units, including 900,000 units sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriter’s over-allotment option at an offering price of $10.00 per unit. Total gross proceeds from the offering were $69,000,000 before deducting underwriting commissions and offering expenses. The units began trading on September 10, 2021 on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “BNIXU.” The units consist of one share of common stock, one redeemable warrant which will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at $11.50 per share and one right which will entitle the holder to receive 1/10 of one share of common stock. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock, the warrants and rights are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols “BNIX,” “BNIXW” and BNIXR respectively.

I-Bankers Securities, Inc. was the sole underwriter for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from I-Bankers Securities, Inc., 1208 Shady LN N, Keller, Texas 76248, Attn: Operations, telephone: (214) 687-0020 or by email at [email protected], or by accessing the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Bannix Acquisition Corp.

Bannix Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Bannix Acquisition Corp., including those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of Bannix Acquisition Corp.’s registration statement and final prospectus for the IPO filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Bannix Acquisition Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Bannix Acquisition Corp.
Subash Menon
Founder, Chief Executive Officer
(908) 368-8411

ti?nf=ODMyNTg2NSM0NDA1MTU3IzUwMDA4MzUzMw==
Bannix-Acquisition-Corp-.png
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment