SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, the World's Most Immersive Observatory Experience, Launches Ticket Sales Today for October 21 Opening

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (: SLG) launches ticket sales today for SUMMIT One Vanderbilt and reveals the first chapter of Air, a story-driven, immersive experience within SUMMIT One Vanderbilt and designed by Kenzo Digital. Mixing transparency and reflectivity, Transcendence creates the illusion of boundless space, faceting the world into infinite universe without fixed form or limit. Every moment in Transcendence offers a tantalizing and singular experience, unique to that moment in time.

AIR

Air is a walk-through art experience and story of both literal and figurative reflection. Each step along the journey of Air rearranges what visitors see with incredible complexity and scale, as if in defiance of physics. It is an immersion in nature in the heart of Manhattan, likened to a Central Park in the sky. With its unique vantage point, Air brings the outside environment into the space and then magnifies it infinitely.

“In addition to its remarkable materiality, Air is a living, breathing entity, expressed through its multisensory use of sound, lighting and production design. It’s a story that evolves with each successive space, bringing visitors deeper and deeper into the experience until finally, they become part of it. Though Air is deeply personal, the experience reveals a shared consciousness, inviting visitors of any age to revel in collective wonder,” says Kenzo Digital, Artist and CEO, Kenzo Digital Immersive. “Through its boundless juxtapositions of form, Air compels you to live in the present moment: calm, aware and free.”

ASCENT, LEVITATION, APRÈS and the SUMMIT TERRACE

The observatory at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt provides much more than just spectacular views. In addition to Air, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt features thrill experiences, world-class food and beverage and an outdoor terrace with the highest urban alpine meadow in the Western hemisphere. Thrill seekers can enjoy 2 options to test their mettle. SUMMIT One Vanderbilt’s LEVITATION sky boxes allow guests to step out from the envelope of the building and stand on transparent glass 1,063 feet above Madison Avenue, with the hustle and bustle of city streets directly beneath them. For the extreme thrill seeker, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt’s ASCENT, an all-glass elevator with a transparent glass floor, will take guests from the terrace level up the side of the building, to over 1,200 feet (364 meters), nesting at the highest viewing point in midtown Manhattan. The final stops on the SUMMIT One Vanderbilt journey are APRÈS and the SUMMIT TERRACE. APRÈS is SUMMIT One Vanderbilt’s sky-high lounge and café featuring bespoke light fare and an innovative cocktail program curated by Danny Meyer’s Union Square Events. APRÈS’s offerings can be enjoyed inside the Nordic themed lounge and café designed by Snøhetta or outside on the SUMMIT TERRACE. The SUMMIT TERRACE wraps around the south and west sides of One Vanderbilt and is the perfect open air viewing spot to take in the incredible views for up to 80 miles while toasting your experience at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt.

“The excitement surrounding SUMMIT One Vanderbilt has been overwhelming. Now that we are finally able to offer a glimpse into the awe-inspiring, multi-level and multi-room immersive art experience that is Air, people will begin to understand how different this destination is from any other in the world,” said Marc Holliday, Chairman and CEO of SL Green. “We can’t wait to welcome New Yorkers and visitors to New York to experience this truly unique destination right in the heart of Manhattan connected to Grand Central Terminal. People are going to want to come back to SUMMIT One Vanderbilt again and again.”

Design : SUMMIT One Vanderbilt is a 65,000 square foot, four-level entertainment space that has taken years to conceive, design and develop bringing together a team of leading experts in design and architecture. Snøhetta designed SUMMIT One Vanderbilt’s interior as a sensory urban experience that lifts visitors into the sky. “SUMMIT One Vanderbilt is an immersive and sensory space embracing the cityscape of New York. Between integrated art, sound and lighting, and the observatory’s expansive views, our approach to interior design allows visitors to understand their place in the larger city,” said Anne-Rachel Schiffman, Director of Snøhetta.

Culinary : Danny Meyer’s Union Square Events will provide unique culinary experiences at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt with both indoor and outdoor bars, an all-day lounge and cafe, and locations to grab elevated snacks. The menu will be revealed closer to opening, promising items that surprise and delight plus unique beverages, cocktails and familiar fare. “Our team is proud to add additional flavor to this thrilling new destination that will place a resounding exclamation point on New York City’s renaissance,” said Danny Meyer, Founder and CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group.

Health & Safety : The attraction was designed with safety and wellness being a top priority during the time of COVID-19 and will operate in accordance with all current State of New York, New York City and CDC guidelines and mandates. As a global leader in environmental, social, and governance initiatives, SL Green has invested heavily in sustainability features at One Vanderbilt, ensuring the tower maintains one of the lowest carbon footprints across similarly scaled buildings in New York City. SUMMIT One Vanderbilt has cutting-edge UV-c light sanitization and MERV 16 air filtration, and 9-stage volatile organic compound (VOC) HEPA Filters to ensure the highest air quality and cleanest surfaces.

Previews & Additional Information : Initially, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt will be open Thursday - Sunday and ticket prices will start at $39 for adults. Special pricing for New York City residents is also available online only. For more information and to purchase tickets to experience SUMMIT One Vanderbilt beginning October 21, visit www.summitov.com . Follow SUMMIT One Vanderbilt on Instagram and Facebook at @summitov.

About SL Green

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 96 buildings totaling 41.0 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.7 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 11.2 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

To be added to the Company's distribution list or to obtain the latest news releases and other Company information, please visit our website at www.slgreen.com or contact Investor Relations at (212) 594-2700.

About Kenzo Digital

We are an immersive storytelling studio that creates emotionally powerful mind-bending alternate worlds in physical or virtual space. We juxtapose elements of art, film, theater, and architecture to produce groundbreaking work that upends your sensory experience in service of story. Our goal is not just to entertain or excite but to engage in ways that create memories of lasting meaning.

About Snøhetta

For more than 30 years, Snøhetta has designed some of the world’s most notable public and cultural projects. Snøhetta kick-started its career in 1989 with the competition-winning entry for the new library of Alexandria, Egypt. This was later followed by the commission for the Norwegian National Opera and Ballet in Oslo, and the National September 11 Memorial Museum Pavilion at the World Trade Center in New York City, among many others. Since its inception, the practice has maintained its original transdisciplinary approach, and integrates architectural, landscape, interior, product, graphic, digital design and art across its projects. The collaborative nature between Snøhetta's different disciplines is an essential driving force of the practice.