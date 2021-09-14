Logo
O-I Glass Announces 2021 Virtual Investor Day

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PERRYSBURG, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

O-I Glass, Inc. (: OI) announced today that it will host its 2021 Virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. ET to approximately 12:00 p.m. ET.

Please join the O-I Glass global leadership team as the company discusses its ongoing transformation, MAGMA and future targets and milestones.

To register for the live event and/or replay of the event, please access the following link:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=F0EF289F-774A-4488-8B9E-AE15553E1836

The registration link is also available on the Company's website at https://investors.o-i.com/webcasts-presentations.

An archived replay of the webcast and slides shown during the presentations will be available on the Company’s website following the completion of the event for one year.

For additional information about the event and supporting materials please visit the O-I Glass 2021 Virtual Investor Day site at https://investorday.o-i.com. Slides from the presentation will be posted before the market opens on September 28, 2021.

About O-I Glass

At O-I Glass, Inc. (: OI), we love glass and we’re proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it’s also pure and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers’ needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of more than 25,000 people across 72plants in 20countries,O-I achievedrevenues of $6.1 billion in 2020. Learn more about us: o-i.com /Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / LinkedIn

The company routinely posts important information on its website – www.o-i.com/investors.

Attachment

For more information, contact:
Sasha Sekpeh
O-I Investor Relations                        
(567) 336-5128                        
[email protected]
