First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Announces Board Approval of Early Liquidation and Waiver of the Management Fee

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Announces Board Approval of Early Liquidation and Waiver of the Management Fee

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE: FIV) (the “Fund”) announced today that the Fund’s Board of Trustees (the “Board”) has approved the liquidation and termination of the Fund on December 15, 2021 (the “Termination Date”). The governing documents of the Fund provide that the Fund will terminate on or prior to February 1, 2022. In accordance with its early termination, the Fund’s common shares of beneficial interest (the “Common Shares”) are expected to cease trading on the New York Stock Exchange on or about December 9, 2021 and will be suspended from trading before the open of trading on or about December 10, 2021. The Fund anticipates making its final liquidating distribution on or about the Termination Date to holders of the Fund’s Common Shares of record on December 13, 2021. Shareholder approval is not required for the Fund’s early termination.

The Fund has investment objectives to seek a high level of current income and to return $9.85 per Common Share to holders of the Common Shares at termination. The Fund has entered its wind-up period in anticipation of its termination and, accordingly, may deviate from its investment objectives and policies. As the Fund approaches the Termination Date, Fund managers will continue to reduce and eliminate its leverage and to transition the Fund’s portfolio from non‑investment grade senior loans to high quality, short-term instruments or cash and cash equivalents. In light of the foregoing and current market conditions, the Fund anticipates the income earned by its portfolio investments will be reduced and, as such, the Fund and First Trust Advisors L.P., the investment advisor of the Fund (“FTA”), have entered into, and the Board has approved, an agreement whereby FTA has agreed to waive the management fee payable by the Fund for the period beginning September 1, 2021 through the Termination Date.

As previously announced, due in part to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on market conditions and the U.S. economy beginning in March 2020, it is unlikely that the Fund will achieve its objective of returning $9.85 per Common Share to holders of the Common Shares upon termination. The Fund’s net asset value as of September 13, 2021 was $9.71. The Fund’s daily closing price and net asset value per Common Share as well as other information can be found at www.ftportfolios.com or by calling (800) 988-5891.

Shareholders may recognize gain or loss for U.S. tax purposes as a result of the Fund’s liquidation. Investors should consult a professional tax advisor regarding their specific tax situation.

FTA is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund’s investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $213 billion as of August 31, 2021 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ftportfolios.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210914006091r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914006091/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment