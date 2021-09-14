Pure Storage Appoints Mallun Yen to Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Pure Storage Appoints Mallun Yen to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Current Founder of Operator Collective and Former SaaStr and Cisco Executive Brings Board to Eleven Members

PR Newswire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, today announced the appointment of Mallun Yen to its Board of Directors. Yen will join as a new member of the Board and the nominating and corporate governance committee.

Pure_Storage_Mallun_Yen.jpg

"Drawing from her deep-rooted SaaS and IP experience, and her enviable career leading transformative organizations, Mallun's voice will be an asset to our team and board," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage. "This is an exciting time at Pure and we are thrilled to welcome her to the team. Pure is in a great innovation cycle with our portfolio and our execution has never been stronger."

Yen currently serves as founder and CEO at Operator Collective, where she convenes the leading operators, founders, and investors in enterprise technology to accelerate the next generation of innovation. Prior to Operator Collective, she was the COO at SaaStr, the world's largest community of SaaS executives, founders, and entrepreneurs as well as Deputy General Counsel and VP of Worldwide Intellectual Property at Cisco. Yen is also a board director for DataGrail and was previously a board director for KQED, the public media organization.

"From its founding Pure has been recognized as an industry leader because it has focused its innovation on what's right for customers. I have always believed in disrupting industry conventions and I know this is part of Pure's ethos," said Yen. "I look forward to working with Charlie and the rest of Pure's talented team as the company continues its growth trajectory."

About Pure Storage
Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Pure Storage, the "P" Logo, Evergreen, FlashArray, FlashBlade, Pure1, and Pure as-a-Service are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage. All other trademarks or names referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners.

Connect with Pure
Blog
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook

pure_storage_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF06485&sd=2021-09-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pure-storage-appoints-mallun-yen-to-board-of-directors-301376569.html

SOURCE Pure Storage

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF06485&Transmission_Id=202109141602PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF06485&DateId=20210914
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment