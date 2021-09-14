Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. To Present At BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference

PR Newswire

GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) announced today that it will participate in the BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference on September 21, 2021. The roundtable presentation by Stephen Yalof, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled for 10:30 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. A live audio webcast can be accessed at investors.tangeroutlets.com . A replay will be available through September 30, 2021 and can also be accessed via the company's website.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 36 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.6 million square feet, leased to over 2,500 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 40 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.

