Amgen And The Lundquist Institute Announce That Diadem Therapeuctics Will Receive The First Amgen Golden Ticket To BioLabs LA

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and The Lundquist Institute today announced that Diadem Biotherapeutics, Inc., has been awarded the first Amgen Golden Ticket in Southern California. Diadem will receive one year of lab space at BioLabs LA at The Lundquist Institute (TLI) as well as additional facility benefits and connections to Amgen's scientific and business leaders.

The 2021 Amgen Golden Ticket winner was chosen by an internal team of Amgen scientific leaders at a virtual pitch event. Five finalists pitched their business plans before Amgen's internal committee that evaluated the strength and novelty of their scientific rationale, subject matter expertise and business plan viability. This is the first of three Amgen Golden Tickets to be awarded over the next three years to help accelerate life science start-ups in Southern California.

Perspectives on announcement:

"Amgen's partnership with BioLabs LA at The Lundquist Institute (TLI) recognizes the rapid growth of bioscience innovation in the Los Angeles area and aligns with our aspiration to bring breakthrough therapies for patients. We are enthusiastic about the exosome technology that is being advanced by Diadem Biosciences, and look forward to engaging with the team as they advance novel immunotherapies to treat serious illness" – Philip Tagari , Ph.D., vice president of Therapeutic Discovery at Amgen

. Amgen's three-year Golden Ticket sponsorship provides a unique opportunity for BioLabs to help promote growth for startup companies in the rapidly developing market while relying on expert mentorship from Amgen, as the premier industry partner in the region. Amgen serves as a model and guidepost to encourage and champion companies to grow with local resources being a key to their success. We look forward to having Diadem join the BioLabs LA community and in assisting them, along with Amgen and The Lundquist Institute, in reaching their milestones. Together we will drive progress in the field of human biology and patient health." – , director of BioLabs LA at the Lundquist Institute "We are honored to have our approach to therapeutic signaling endorsed by an expert judging panel of Amgen's leading scientists. With the extensive resources at BioLabs LA and access to Amgen expertise we can accelerate the development of a new class of therapeutics that has the potential to enhance patient-care outcomes across a range of diseases. That BioLabs LA is now at full capacity speaks to the ambition of biotech startups in Los Angeles , and the fertile ground of this ecosystem." – Mickey Pentecost , Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer, Diadem Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Amgen supports life science start-ups through Golden Ticket awards and affiliated engagement in other Biotech Innovative hubs, including San Francisco, Boston and Toronto.

About Diadem Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Diadem Biotherapeutics, Inc.is a platform therapeutics company developing a broad pipeline of first-in-class immunotherapies. Leveraging expertise in genetic engineering and scalable bioprocessing, Diadem is developing cell secreted nanovesicles precisely engineered to deliver signals that mimic natural cell-to-cell signaling. Diadem's unique approach enables precise modulation of targets that play a role in chronic inflammation, autoimmune diseases and immune control of cancers, addressing some critical unmet clinical needs. For more information, visit www.diadembio.com.

About Amgen

Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential. For more information, visit www.amgen.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/amgen.

About The Lundquist Institute: Research with reach™

The Lundquist Institute is an engine of innovation with a global reach and a 69-year reputation of improving and saving lives. With its new medical research building, its state-of-the-art incubator, "BioLabs at The Lundquist," existing laboratory and support infrastructure, and the development of a new 15-acre business tech park, the Lundquist Institute serves as a hub for the Los Angeles area's burgeoning biotech scene. The research institute has over 100 principal investigators (Ph.D.s, M.D.s, and M.D./Ph.D.s) working on more than 600 research studies, including therapies for numerous, and often fatal orphan diseases. Find out more at https://lundquist.org.

About BioLabs LA at The Lundquist Institute

Encompassing the entire third floor of The Lundquist Institute's new Medical Research Lab building, BioLabs LA offers shared lab facilities designed for high-potential, early-stage life since companies. BioLabs creates co-working communities that pair premium, fully equipped and supported lab and office space with unparalleled access for entrepreneurs to networking, industry partners, and capital. Find out more at https://www.biolabs.io/la.

