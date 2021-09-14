Commercial Metals Company Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Conference Call Webcast Details

PR Newswire

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC), in conjunction with its fourth quarter earnings release for fiscal 2021, invites you to listen to its conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central) with Barbara Smith, Chairman, President & CEO and Paul Lawrence, Vice President & CFO.

The teleconference will also be available via webcast. To access the webcast (in listen-only mode), please visit Commercial Metals Company's Web site at www.cmc.com .

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland.

