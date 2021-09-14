Healthpeak Properties to Present at BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference

PR Newswire

DENVER, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) announced today that Tom Herzog, its Chief Executive Officer, will present at the BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference.

The presentation is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. To access the webcast, visit https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/globalrealestate2021/id7Lw64N.cfm or you can find the webcast details on our website at https://ir.healthpeak.com/webcasts . A replay of the webcast will be available on our website.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRCs. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com .

Contact

Andrew Johns

Vice President – Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

720-428-5400

