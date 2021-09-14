BancorpSouth Subsidiary BXS Community Fund, LLC Awarded $50 Million New Markets Tax Credit Allocation

PR Newswire

TUPELO, Miss., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary BXS Community Fund, LLC, which is a Community Development Entity ("CDE"), has been awarded a $50 million New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) allocation that will spur investments and economic growth in low-income urban and rural communities.

BXS Community Fund is one of 100 CDEs, selected from a pool of 208 nationwide applicants, to receive a tax credit allocation, administered by the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Community Development Financial Institutions Fund (CDFI Fund).

"We're pleased to receive this award to assist with our efforts to increase investments in disadvantaged businesses and communities while providing highly accessible jobs, health care and access to fresh foods," said BancorpSouth President and COO Chris Bagley.

The NMTC allocation will be used to provide capital to high-impact projects throughout the Southeast, focusing on the following areas:

Manufacturing/industrial businesses that create quality and accessible jobs; Providing healthcare to underserved communities; and Groceries that increase access to healthy foods.

All projects will be located in highly distressed, low-income communities as defined by the CDFI Fund. To learn more about BXS Community Fund, please contact BancorpSouth Tax Credit Manager Will Shurtleff at 601-607-4597 or [email protected].

