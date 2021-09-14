Verizon to offer all-new iPhone 13 lineup, iPad and iPad mini with orders starting 9/17

Current and new Verizon customers can get an iPhone 13 on us with select trade-in on select Unlimited plans1

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon will offer the best-ever lineup of iPhone and iPad, including the innovative and elegant iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini, the highly capable and affordable iPad (9th generation) and iPad mini with a new all-screen design.

Redesigned inside and out, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max introduce the most advanced pro camera system ever on iPhone, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, improved battery life, the Apple-designed A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU and an advanced 5G experience. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature the most advanced dual camera system ever in iPhone and the powerhouse A15 Bionic chip in a sleek and durable design. iPad mini features an all-screen design, the A15 Bionic chip, 5G, Center Stage, and more. iPad features the Apple-designed A13 Bionic, Center Stage, True Tone, and now starts with double the storage.

Customers will be able to pre-order the iPhone 13 lineup on September 17, with availability on September 24. Customers can also order iPad mini and iPad beginning on September 17, with availability on September 24.

“I can't wait to see what amazing things our customers do with the new iPhone 13 models on Verizon 5G. Last year, we made 5G real with the launch of 5G Nationwide on the first 5G iPhone and the addition of even more 5G Ultra Wideband cities across the country,” said Ronan Dunne, Executive VP & CEO, Verizon Consumer Group. “Since then, Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband has expanded even further, with availability in parts of more than 80 U.S. cities, 60 stadiums and arenas and 13 airports. And it continues to broaden and evolve as we get ready to leverage C-band spectrum to supercharge the experience.”

“We’re thrilled Verizon is offering the innovative iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini, all with beautiful designs, unparalleled new camera systems, powerful A15 Bionic chip, and an advanced 5G experience,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “And with Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, customers can expect the new iPhone 13 lineup to work in even more places on 5G for greater speeds and experiences.”

Introducing iPhone 13

Featuring an advanced 5G experience with more 5G bands, the iPhone 13 lineup works in more places on 5G for greater coverage and performance2. Available in four stunning finishes — graphite, gold, silver, and the all-new sierra blue — iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, introduce an all-new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion featuring an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, making the touch experience even faster and more responsive. They also introduce the best battery life ever on iPhone with iPhone 13 Pro Max, lasting up to two and a half hours longer in a day than iPhone 12 Pro Max, a new storage capacity of 1TB, and are protected by the Ceramic Shield front cover, tougher than any smartphone glass. With new Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras, the pro camera system gets its biggest advancement ever capturing stunning photos and video, powered by the Apple-designed A15 Bionic. These technologies enable impressive new photo capabilities like macro photography on the new Ultra Wide camera and up to 2.2x improved low-light performance on the new Wide camera, and new computational photography features like Photographic Styles to personalize the look of images in the Camera app, and Night mode on all cameras. Video takes a huge leap forward offering Cinematic mode for beautiful depth-of-field transitions, macro video, Time-lapse and Slo-mo, and even better low-light performance. Both models also offer end-to-end pro workflows in Dolby Vision, and for the first time, ProRes, only available on iPhone.

The next generation iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature a beautiful design with sleek flat edges in five gorgeous new colors — pink, blue, midnight, starlight and (PRODUCT)RED3. Both models feature major innovations including the most advanced dual-camera system ever on iPhone — with a new Wide camera with bigger pixels and sensor-shift optical image stabilization offering improvements in low light photos and videos, a new way to personalize the camera with Photographic Styles, and Cinematic mode, which brings a new dimension to video storytelling. Equipped with the Apple designed A15 Bionic, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini also boast super-fast performance and power efficiency, longer battery life, a brighter Super Retina XDR display that brings content to life, incredible durability with the Ceramic Shield front cover, double the entry-level storage at 128GB, an industry-leading IP68 rating for water resistance and an advanced 5G experience.

Next-generation iPad and iPad Mini

The new iPad mini delivers an amazing experience in a gorgeous new array of colors — pink, starlight, purple, and space gray — with a larger 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. Featuring the Apple-designed A15 Bionic chip, iPad mini delivers up to 80 percent faster performance than the previous generation, making it the most capable iPad mini ever. With 5G now available on iPad mini, customers can do even more with faster wireless connectivity on the go. Users can now stay connected and be even more productive wherever they are. A new USB-C port allows faster connectivity, and new advanced cameras, Center Stage, and support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation) enable new ways for users to capture photos and videos, communicate with loved ones, and jot down their ideas when creativity strikes.

iPad comes equipped with the powerful Apple-designed A13 Bionic chip, delivering a 20 percent performance boost over the previous generation, all while retaining its all day battery life4 and incredible value. For the first time, True Tone comes to the beautiful 10.2-inch Retina display on iPad, which adjusts screen content to the color temperature of a room. iPad also features a new 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard, the intuitive iPadOS 15, and starts with 64GB of storage — twice the storage from the previous generation.

Maximize your 5G experience.

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini give you access to all of Verizon’s 5G flavors, including upcoming enhancements to 5G Ultra Wideband using C-band spectrum. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is super-fast with massive capacity and low lag, so you won’t miss a thing. Download your favorite movies in seconds5, play console-quality online games on the go and feel like you’re there in person during video chats and conference calls. It’s like having the fast lane where you need it most.

Our best promotions on the best network6.

Because everyone — new customers, existing customers, businesses — deserves better, Verizon is making it easier than ever to upgrade to a new iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max and we’re offering some amazing perks on select Verizon Unlimited plans.

Current and new Verizon customers can get up to $800 off across the new iPhone 13 lineup with select trade-in on select unlimited plans, plus get up to $500 to help cover the cost of switching 1 for a total of up to $1,300 off any of the new models. That’s an iPhone 13 on us.

for a total of up to $1,300 off any of the new models. That’s an iPhone 13 on us. Apple Music, with over 75 million songs, thousands of playlists, daily selections from the world’s best music experts, the groundbreaking Apple Music radio, and innovative features like time-synced lyrics, is currently included, at no additional cost, with the Get More Unlimited plan. And for those choosing Play More Unlimited, Do More Unlimited or Start Unlimited, you can still get six months of Apple Music on us (then $9.99 a month afterwards) 7 .

. The new iPhone 13 line-up lets you experience your favorite games like never before. To make it easier to get in on the action, new and existing Verizon customers get six months of Apple Arcade on us with “Start” and “Do More” Unlimited plans, or 12 months on us with “Play More” or “Get More” Unlimited plans (Then, $4.99/mo after)8.



All offers are open to Verizon consumer and small- and medium-size business customers.

Find the #Hidden13

To celebrate the launch of the new iPhone 13 lineup, Verizon is launching H1dd3n — a first-of-its-kind audiovisual treasure hunt hidden in the metaverse. Verizon, pop art sensation FriendsWithYou, and Grammy®-nominated artist Halsey came together to create a majestic augmented reality (AR) playground.

Starting Sept. 18, in select Verizon 5G public spaces, across five major cities — New York, LA, Chicago, Miami, and Seattle — you can use any iPhone to snap a QR code on nearby signage and enter the immersive AR experience. Once inside, you can explore larger-than-life art, listen to Halsey’s new track, “Darling,” search for the hidden 13, and share on Twitter for a chance to win a new iPhone. Fans at home will be able to participate online starting Sept. 17 by generating unique FriendsWithYou character art and sharing on Twitter for a chance to win.

For more details on pricing and data plans, visit verizonwireless.com/apple starting September 16.

Business customers can visit Verizon Business Group for more information.

For more details on Apple products, visit apple.com .

15G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. Up to $1599.99 device payment purchase w/new or upgrade smartphone line on select Unlimited plans req’d. Up to $500 Virtual Prepaid Mastercard (sent w/in 8 wks after receipt of final bill from carrier) w/port-in. Less up to $800 trade-in/promo credit applied over 24/30 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

2Data plan is required. 5G, Gigabit LTE, VoLTE, and Wi-Fi calling are available in select markets and through select carriers. Speeds are based on theoretical throughput and vary based on site conditions and carrier. For details on 5G and LTE support, customers can contact their carrier or visit apple.com/iphone/cellular.

3Every iPhone 13 (PRODUCT)RED purchase now contributes directly to the Global Fund to combat pandemics like COVID-19 and AIDS.

4Battery life varies by use and configuration.

5Download speeds may vary depending upon network and coverage conditions, and content optimization for 5G Ultra Wideband.

6Based on the RootMetrics® US, state, and metro RootScore® Reports: 2H 2013-1H 2021. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on 3 mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon.

7Listen to 75 million songs ad-free, or download your favorite tracks and play them offline for 6 months - on us. Then $9.99/mo + taxes after. Cancel anytime. (For NM residents, Apple Music ends automatically after 6 mos.)

812 months or 6 months Apple Arcade on us requires line activation on select Unlimited plans. Must be 18 yrs or older. After respective 12 month or 6 month promo period ends, subscription will auto-renew at $4.99+tax/mo unless you cancel.Cancel anytime. One offer per eligible Verizon account. Add’l terms apply.

