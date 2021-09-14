Richmond American Debuts New Model Homes in Folsom

PR Newswire

FOLSOM, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the debut of two new model homes at Stone Bluff at White Rock Springs Ranch (RichmondAmerican.com/StoneBluffAtWhiteRockSpringsRanch) in Folsom.

This exceptional new community offers ranch-style luxury homes that are brand new to the Sacramento area, each boasting hundreds of design and structural options. Prices start from the $700s.

Model Home Tours

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Stone Bluff at White Rock Springs Ranch between 10 a.m and 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, and Sunday, September 19, to explore the brand-new Dominc and Daniel models and learn about other available floor plans at the community.

Community Highlights:

New homes from the $700s

Six sought-after ranch-style floor plans

2 to 4 bedrooms, approx. 1,940 to 2,510 sq.ft.

Easy access to outdoor attractions at Folsom Lake and South Lake Tahoe

Close proximity to Palladio Shopping Center and Apple Hill

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at this community will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Stone Bluff at White Rock Springs Ranch is located at 3369 Rock Springs Ranch Drive in Folsom. Call 916.472.7392 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 220,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richmond-american-debuts-new-model-homes-in-folsom-301376627.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.