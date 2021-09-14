EnLink Midstream Donates Propane to Louisianans Impacted by Hurricane Ida

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

EnLink Midstream Donates Propane to Louisianans Impacted by Hurricane Ida

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

50,000 gallons of propane given to local residents to power generators, help cook food during extended outages

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2021

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) today announced that it donated 50,000 gallons of propane to support residents of Southeast Louisiana experiencing extended power outages as a result of Hurricane Ida. EnLink is partnering with O'Nealgas, a full-service propane company that is delivering the propane directly to first responders and local residents, via onsite service trucks, and the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry Foundation (LABI) to ensure the propane is serving those in need.

ONG_Ida_PeopleinNeed_Propane_Ponchatoulas_LA.jpg

"EnLink has a 60-plus-year history in the state of Louisiana, which has seen severe devastation in the wake of Hurricane Ida," EnLink Chairman and CEO Barry E. Davis said. "We want to assist our neighbors in this trying time and are thankful for the partnership of O'Nealgas. This propane normally would be sold into pipeline markets but now will go directly into the hands of people in need, helping run generators, cook food, and power on-the-ground response operations, while they await the return of electricity to their communities."

EnLink operates a large network of assets in Louisiana and along the Gulf Coast, including one of the largest gas transmission pipeline systems in Louisiana. O'Nealgas, which was founded in Louisiana, initially reached out to EnLink about obtaining a donation of propane to help residents. O'Nealgas and EnLink have had a strong working relationship for many years.

"When I approached EnLink about helping us get desperately needed propane to the hardest hit communities in south Louisiana, they agreed without hesitation," said Tom O'Neal, President of O'Nealgas. "The only surprise was the incredible generosity – donating 50,000 gallons of propane to the residents of those communities was an amazing, Texas-sized lifeline that literally helped people keep the lights on and feed their families."

The EnLink donation is already making its way into the hands of Louisianans, as O'Nealgas and LABI began delivering it last week to lines of eager residents.

"This is just another example of our members representing the best of Louisiana," said LABI President and CEO Stephen Waguespack. "The overwhelming generosity of these two companies will help families get back on their feet and on the road to recovery following Ida. It's what Louisianans do, and LABI is incredibly proud and honored to serve alongside them."

For more information on EnLink's commitment to local communities and overall sustainability efforts, visit http://sustainability.enlink.com.

About EnLink Midstream
EnLink Midstream reliably operates a differentiated midstream platform that is built for long-term, sustainable value creation. EnLink's best-in-class services span the midstream value chain, providing natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL capabilities. Our purposely built, integrated asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Oklahoma, North Texas, and the Gulf Coast. EnLink's strong financial foundation and commitment to execution excellence drive competitive returns and value for our employees, customers, and investors. Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink is publicly traded through EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC). Visit www.EnLink.com to learn how EnLink connects energy to life.

About O'Nealgas
In March of 1952 in his small hometown of Choudrant, LA, John A. O'Neal founded O'Neal Butane. Today as a full-service propane company, O'Nealgas, Inc. has a fleet of delivery and service trucks and nearly 70 employees in nine office locations, 22 parishes in Louisiana, and eight counties in Arkansas. For all of your gas needs, O'Nealgas has the experience, resources, products, and service specialists to get the job done. For more information, visit onealgas.com.

About LABI Foundation
LABI Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) organization dedicated to sponsoring and working with other nonprofits to aid communities and small businesses in their recovery from natural disasters. LABI Foundation also develops and co-sponsors events, such as policy-specific summits, to educate the citizens on policy issues impacting the state.

Investor Relations: Brian Brungardt, Director of Investor Relations, 214-721-9353, [email protected]
Media Relations: Jill McMillan, Vice President of Strategic Relations & Public Affairs, 214-721-9271, [email protected]

enlink_midstream_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA07081&sd=2021-09-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enlink-midstream-donates-propane-to-louisianans-impacted-by-hurricane-ida-301376879.html

SOURCE EnLink Midstream, LLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA07081&Transmission_Id=202109141715PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA07081&DateId=20210914
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment