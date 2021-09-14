Managed Portfolio Series Buys Dynatrace Inc, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells CyberArk Software

- New Purchases: DT,
- Added Positions: RCKT, MYOV, QLYS, VRRM, TDOC,
- Reduced Positions: AZPN, POOL, OMCL, MTD, CTLT, AMN, MKSI, HALO, IPGP,
- Sold Out: CYBR,
For the details of TorrayResolute Small's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/torrayresolute+small/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TorrayResolute Small
- Pool Corp (POOL) - 1,551 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.17%
- SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) - 2,082 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio.
- Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) - 13,690 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.52%
- Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 1,162 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio.
- Copart Inc (CPRT) - 4,554 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio.
Managed Portfolio Series initiated holding in Dynatrace Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.52 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $70.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 5,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT)
Managed Portfolio Series added to a holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc by 32.45%. The purchase prices were between $39.41 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $43.46. The stock is now traded at around $34.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 10,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR)
Managed Portfolio Series sold out a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $116 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $133.07.
Here is the complete portfolio of TorrayResolute Small. Also check out:
1. TorrayResolute Small's Undervalued Stocks
2. TorrayResolute Small's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TorrayResolute Small's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TorrayResolute Small keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment