Managed Portfolio Series Buys Dynatrace Inc, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells CyberArk Software

Investment company Managed Portfolio Series Current Portfolio ) buys Dynatrace Inc, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells CyberArk Software during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Managed Portfolio Series. As of 2021Q2, Managed Portfolio Series owns 30 stocks with a total value of $15 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Pool Corp (POOL) - 1,551 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.17% SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) - 2,082 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) - 13,690 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.52% Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 1,162 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Copart Inc (CPRT) - 4,554 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio.

Managed Portfolio Series initiated holding in Dynatrace Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.52 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $70.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 5,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Managed Portfolio Series added to a holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc by 32.45%. The purchase prices were between $39.41 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $43.46. The stock is now traded at around $34.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 10,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Managed Portfolio Series sold out a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $116 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $133.07.