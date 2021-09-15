Logo
Whitechapel Announces Its Webinar Series - "Webinars for Living"

ACCESSWIRE
Sep 15, 2021
SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Whitechapel, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dakshidin Corporation (OTC PINK:DKSC), announced it is preparing the first of a series of webinars which will cover subjects as wide ranging as;

  • "The benefits of Superfoods - An introduction to Queen Garnet Plum"
  • "Pain Relief from Sea Moss - Introducing BioSea Health"
  • "An Introduction to Sustainable Health - An organic lifestyle".

The webinars will be broadcast live and then made available via the Whitechapel website for those that were not able to see the live version. The webinars will feature subject matter experts from the Medical, Scientific research and Hi-tech communities.

Whitechapel CEO Chris Haigh added: "The reach of the Internet is so powerful, harnessed as a learning tool. Whitechapel's goal in producing these events is to add a realistic level of knowledge to reinforce a lifestyle that our products can help maintain."

The first in the series is expected to be "The Benefits of Superfoods - An introduction to Queen Garnet Plum," going out live this fall.

About Dakshidin Corporation (DKSC) and Whitechapel Holdings (WCH)

WCH has positioned itself as an innovator and industry leader in the quickly emerging organic health and wellness industry.

Dakshidin Corporation - Investor Relations

Toll free: 1-800-986-6418
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: https://twitter.com/whitechapelusa

Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this press release includes certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law.

SOURCE: Dakshidin Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664051/Whitechapel-Announces-Its-Webinar-Series--Webinars-for-Living

