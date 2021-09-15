Logo
Tech Data Signs Distribution Partnership with Palo Alto Networks in India & SAARC

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Tech+Data, a TD SYNNEX company today announced it has signed a distribution agreement for India & SAARC with Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, to provide highly effective and comprehensive cybersecurity offerings. These cybersecurity solutions will enable organizations to deliver innovations that are secure, reliable, scalable, and protect their customers from cyberattacks.

“Palo Alto Networks is a great addition to our Network Security portfolio and will enhance our Next-Generation technology capabilities and offerings,” said Sundaresan Kanappan, Vice President Next-Generation Technologies & Country General Manager, India, Tech Data. “Security is evolving and is among the top priorities for organizations across the spectrum. We are pleased to provide our channel ecosystem with a comprehensive cyber-security, cloud and AI-based security offerings and be able to grow and develop channels to market with Palo Alto Networks”.

The partnership with Palo Alto Networks will allow Tech Data to address many of the security challenges enterprises face today, particularly as the pace of innovation continues to accelerate in areas like IoT, big data, and AI. This agreement creates a solid framework for Tech Data to efficiently service its customers and deliver added value to the reseller community backed by the technology and products of Palo Alto Networks. Palo Alto Networks partners can also benefit from Tech Data’s end-to-end approach to cybersecurity. Tech Data offers products and solutions to help enhance any organization’s security practice, from industry experts to security-related and reseller enablement services.

“With digital transformation accelerating at an unprecedented pace and speed, organizations across India are rethinking their security architecture and looking for ways to innovate,” said Anil Valluri, regional vice president for India and SAARC at Palo Alto Networks. “This partnership with Tech Data will expand our presence in India. I am very confident with Tech Data’s well-established network that they will support our goals of securing the cloud and workforces anywhere and providing AI-driven automation and analytics to prevent and anticipate threats.”

About Tech Data

Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) company, is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’ 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005407/en/

