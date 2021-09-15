Royal Stoke University Hospital Deploys Vocera Solution to Improve Care Team Collaboration and Patient Safety during COVID-19

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Royal Stoke University Hospital Deploys Vocera Solution to Improve Care Team Collaboration and Patient Safety during COVID-19

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Vocera+Communications%2C+Inc. (

NYSE:VCRA, Financial), a recognised leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced that Royal Stoke University Hospital (part of University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust) deployed the Vocera Badge across its emergency department to streamline communication and collaboration among team members, enabling better patient flow, care and safety.

The hands-free communication devices were funded by a grant to support the hospital’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The voice-controlled Badge can be worn under personal protective equipment (PPE), helping protect staff from the need to don and doff PPE for important care team connection and potentially reduce the risk of contamination. By simply saying a name, role or team, healthcare workers can connect and collaborate completely hands-free, even in isolation, while scrubbed in, or in PPE.

“Vocera has allowed us to improve patient care by making it easier for clinicians to communicate quickly and safely,” said Dr Brijesh Patel, Emergency Medicine Consultant at Royal Stoke University Hospital. “We are a big hospital with many compartmentalized divisions and reaching the right clinician is the key to providing better patient care. The Vocera Badge allows us to quickly communicate, reduce delays, and increase responsiveness.”

Purpose built for healthcare, a nurse, doctor, or other care team member wearing a Badge can use simple voice commands to reach a specific person, request supplies, or get help. Based on the impact at Royal Stoke University Hospital, University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust plans to implement the solution in the emergency department at County Hospital in Stafford.

“We are proud to support University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust and the frontline workers at Royal Stoke University Hospital as they care for patients, families and the community throughout the pandemic and beyond,” said Brent Lang, Chairman and CEO for Vocera.

About Royal Stoke University Hospital

Royal Stoke University Hospital is a teaching and research hospital located in Stoke-on-Trent. It is one of the largest hospitals in the country and a major local employer, with more than 6,000 staff. It is part of University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust (UHNM), which cares for over two million people. UHNM provides specialised services in trauma, cancer diagnosis and treatment, management of liver disease, neonatal and paediatric intensive care, and respiratory conditions. It also boasts expertise in spinal surgery, upper gastro-intestinal surgery, complex orthopaedic surgery, laparoscopic surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, and neurosurgery with some of the most modern operating theatres in Europe. For more information, visit www.uhnm.nhs.uk.

About Vocera

The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to improve the lives of healthcare professionals, patients, and families. Founded in 2000, Vocera provides solutions that help protect and connect team members, simplify workflows, increase efficiency, enhance quality of care and safety, and humanise the healthcare experience. More than 2,300 facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,900 hospitals and healthcare facilities, have selected Vocera solutions to enable their workforce to communicate and collaborate with co-workers and engage with patients and families. Mobile workers can choose the right device for their role or task, including smartphones or one of the company’s wearable communication devices, and use voice commands to easily reach people by name, role, or group. The hands-free Vocera Smartbadge was named to TIME’s list of the 100 Best Inventions of 2020. Vocera solutions can integrate with more than 150 clinical and operational systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, ventilators, physiological monitors, and more. In addition to healthcare, Vocera solutions are found in aged care facilities, veterinary hospitals, schools, luxury hotels, retail stores, power facilities, and more. Visit www.vocera.com to learn more and follow @VoceraComm on Twitter.

Vocera® and the Vocera logo are trademarks of Vocera Communications, Inc. registered in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks appearing in this release are the property of their respective owners.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210915005348r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005348/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment