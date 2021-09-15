Alfa Laval collaborates with Schneider Electric to analyze and improve the company's energy performance

PR Newswire

LUND, Sweden, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval is extending its global collaboration with Schneider Electric to digitize and analyze data to improve operational efficiency. The two companies will use near real-time energy consumption data across sites, countries and regions to identify and define energy efficiency projects. The collaboration is part of Alfa Laval's efforts to become carbon neutral across the entire value chain by 2030.

The collaboration with Schneider Electric began in 2019 and was designed to digitize the company's energy infrastructure. Capturing energy consumption data across the business resulted in the identification of energy efficiency projects and initiatives to reduce energy usage and cost across sites, countries, and regions. In this next step, the two companies will develop Alfa Laval's roadmap towards extended use of renewable energy, switching from natural gas to other more sustainable alternatives. Alfa Laval has set a target of becoming carbon neutral by 2030 across the entire value chain, and this collaboration is an important step towards realizing this ambition.

"Accomplishing our carbon neutrality target will require efforts in our entire supply chain and enhanced collaboration with our customers, suppliers and the societies in which we operate," says Mikael Tydén, Executive Vice President, Head of Operations at Alfa Laval. "We have joined the Exponential Roadmap Initiative to support the implementation of energy efficient solutions. Our extended partnership agreement with Schneider Electric is another concrete activity of reaching the 1.5°C scenario set in the Paris Agreement."

Did you know… Energy efficiency is one of the main factors in reaching the Paris Agreement's goals as it could deliver more than a 40 percent reduction of greenhouse gas emissions over the next 20 years according to International Energy Agency.

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.alfalaval.com

For more information please contact:

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46 46 36 65 10

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Eva Schiller

PR Manager

Alfa Laval

Tel: + 46 46 36 71 01

Mobile: +46 709 38 71 01

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/alfa-laval-collaborates-with-schneider-electric-to-analyze-and-improve-the-company-s-energy-performa,c3415283

The following files are available for download:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alfa-laval-collaborates-with-schneider-electric-to-analyze-and-improve-the-companys-energy-performance-301377250.html

SOURCE Alfa Laval