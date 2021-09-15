Logo
GWM Debuts Its New Coupe SUV - HAVAL H6S with Many Highlights

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BAODING, China, Sept. 15, 2021

BAODING, China, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 27, 2021, GWM first announced HAVAL H6S, the incredible new model, at the global celebration ceremony for the 10th anniversary of HAVAL H6. Then, HAVAL H6S debuted at Chengdu Motor Show two days later.

image.jpg

As the advanced version of HAVAL H6, which has long been China's No.1 best-selling SUV, the performance of HAVAL H6S has attracted much attention. Focusing on customers' new needs, GWM developed the first coupe SUV for the HAVAL H6 series on the basis of the L.E.M.O.N. platform and Coffee Intelligence platform.

Based on HAVAL H6's technical accumulation over the past ten years and GWM's "customer-centered" philosophy, HAVAL H6S not only inherits GWM's innovation in interior and exterior design, but also has been upgraded in the smart cockpit, power performance and control system.

HAVAL H6S is equipped with Coffee Intelligent's cockpit system GC-OS. With the help of the super-computing power of high-end vehicle-mounted chips, it realizes multi-dimensional breakthroughs in AI, interaction and ecosystem, and brings users a new experience of all-scenario intelligent driving. At the same time, in terms of power performance, it offers a 2.0T gasoline engine and a L.E.M.O.N. DHT system for selection. With the L.E.M.O.N. DHT system, HAVAL H6S can achieve excellent performance of maximum power of 179kW, maximum torque of 530N·m, 100 km acceleration in 7.5 seconds and comprehensive fuel consumption of 4.9L. This marks the brand of HAVAL entering a new era of hybrid power.

In terms of the control system, HAVAL H6S provides seven driving modes, including race track, sport, economical, snow, sand, off-road and standard. This empowers it with the control and driving pleasure of luxury vehicles, and can meet users' needs under different driving habits and conditions.

Additionally, the HAVAL H6S has many highlights in both interior and exterior design. Its interior is mainly black, including carbon fiber decorative panels and bright yellow stitching, a large suspended screen, multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters, shift knobs and other configurations, creating a sufficient sense of technology and movement. These designs can meet the diversified demand of users. For exterior design, HAVAL H6S adopts the design concept of black shark aesthetics. With a shark pectoral fin-shaped front face and shark eye-like LED automatic headlights, these designs create a visual effect as mighty as a shark. The fastback style body and the rear end of a suspended rear wing design also make the SUV look youthful and sporty.

In the future, HAVAL H6S is expected to be sold in various markets worldwide, enriching product lineup of HAVAL in the international market, and providing high-quality and diversified technological travel experience for global users with extreme product strength, intelligence and new energy.

favicon.png?sn=CN07578&sd=2021-09-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gwm-debuts-its-new-coupe-suv---haval-h6s-with-many-highlights-301377296.html

SOURCE GWM

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN07578&Transmission_Id=202109150410PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN07578&DateId=20210915
